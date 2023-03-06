MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes Of The Week (2/26 – 3/4)

Welcome to this week’s edition of MMA News’ Top 10 Finishes of the week! Every week there’s highlight-reel finishes all across the MMA world, and we’ve found some of the absolute best ones to showcase.

The clear highlight of last week’s MMA calendar was UFC 285, and several of the most significant results from that event are included in this week’s Top 10 Finishes. The rest of the week’s action provided plenty of finishes that comfortably slot in right alongside those wins, and this list is also a unique one in that it features an equal number of knockouts and submissions.

#10: So Yul Kim Submits Manfredi

So Yul Kim wasn’t willing to give up on a submission attempt against Souris Manfredi until she was sure she’d secured her sixth-straight victory.

Manfredi did everything she could to escape the guillotine choke, but Kim eventually sent the debuting fighter unconscious.

#9: Michael Pagani Stays Undefeated

Michael Pagani continued his rise as one of Italy’s most promising talents when he finished David Mora in the main event of Venator FC 14.

Another knockout victory for the 24-year-old Michael Pagani who stays unbeaten and improves his record to 6-0-1 NC (5 T/KOs) as he stops David Mora in the first round.



The 24-year-old maintained his undefeated pro record and finished his third-straight opponent by dropping Mora with a pair of clean right hands in the first round.

#8: Shavkat Rakhmonov’s Standing Choke

Shavkat Rakhmonov got to show off his chin when he took on Geoff Neal at UFC 285 before he eventually secured a stoppage in the final minute of the fight.

“Nomad” maintained his perfect record and finishing streak by grabbing a standing rear naked choke that forced a quick tap from Neal.

#7: Aireon Tavarres Wins The Brawl

Aireon Tavarres scored the first knockout victory of his pro career after he and Caleb Hall had a few wild exchanges at Tuff-N-Uff 131 in Las Vegas.

The light heavyweights went to war for all of 20 seconds before Tavares finished Hall with a left hook and follow-up punches on the ground.

#6: Bojan Veličković’s Quick Recovery

UFC and PFL veteran Bojan Veličković rebounded from a split decision loss in his last fight by submitting Ion Surdu at Oktagon 40.

“Serbian Steel” was the faster fighter to recover from a wild double-knockdown and quickly wrapped up a choke to secure the first-round finish.

#5: Alexa Grasso Upsets Shevchenko

Many fans expected Alexa Grasso to become Valentina Shevchenko’s latest victim at UFC 285, but instead she scored the biggest win of her career and one of the most significant upsets in UFC history.

The 29-year-old jumped on Shevchenko’s back late in the fourth round and cranked a rear naked choke to become the UFC’s new women’s flyweight champion.

#4: Issam Azelhad Debuts With A Knockout

Issam Azelhad’s pro debut lasted less than a minute thanks to the highlight-reel finish he scored against Belal Ryadh Al Salkhadi.

The 25-year-old connected with a head kick that floored Al Salkhadi and left Azelhad walking off with a unique celebration.

#3: Jon Jones Makes His Return

Any questions about how Jon Jones would look in his heavyweight debut following a three-year layoff disappeared after his performance in the main event of UFC 285.

“Bones” needed just over two minutes to finish Ciryl Gane with a guillotine choke and win a second UFC title to further solidify his case for being the greatest fighter in MMA history.

#2: Lawrence Phillips Slams Parker

Lawrence Phillips provided Ben Parker with a rude welcome to professional MMA during their heavyweight bout at ONE Friday Fights 7.

The 28-year-old grabbed ahold of Parker before he brutally slammed him to the mat to end the fight in just 18 seconds.

#1: Jesus Herreras Sleeps Escobar

Jesus Herreras came out on top in a battle between undefeated featherweights when he took on Angel Escobar at Fusion FC 58.

The Peruvian scored his third first-round knockout in as many pro bouts when he landed a brutal left hook that sent Escobar to the canvas.

The Peruvian scored his third first-round knockout in as many pro bouts when he landed a brutal left hook that sent Escobar to the canvas.

