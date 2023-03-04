Video: MMA Fighter Chokes Out Street Fighter And Repeatedly Elbow Smashes His Unconscious Face

Street fighters testing themselves against MMA fighters is nothing news, but few instances are as violent as this one.

Honestly, it is a tale almost as old as the sport itself, but there have been numerous examples of MMA fighters getting fed up with trolls talking trash about them. So they will accept the challenges of these so-called street fighters, inviting them to the gym for a scrap.

“Street Legend” Brutalized By MMA Fighter

More often than not, these situations always end the same, with the untrained fighter being easily dispatched by the experienced athlete, usually with some humiliation until the troll finally quits. However a video that was making the rounds on Twitter recently, showing what can happen when the MMA fighter is feeling a lot less jovial about the whole situation.

There is very little in the way of context, other than the fact that the MMA fighter was taking on a self-proclaimed “Street Legend.” Things did not go well for the street fight though, when the MMA fighter ignored a tap and choked his foe unconscious, before bashing him in the face with multiple elbows.

MMA fighter puts an alleged 'Street Legend' to sleep and then drops bows on his unconscious body… pic.twitter.com/nFFTN8B6t1 — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) March 3, 2023

The replies to this video were filled with people condemning the fighter for holding on to the choke, and throwing the unnecessary elbows after the fact. It appears most people feel like it was a sign of the fighter having no self control, rather than a justified lesson to someone who was running their mouth, with some going so far as to say he should face charges.

At the end of the day, with the lack of context in the situation, it is hard to come to a complete and full decision on how to feel about the way things played out. That said, it was certainly not a good look to purposely hold the choke, then land those extra elbows.

What are your thoughts on the video of this incident?