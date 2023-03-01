Montana De La Rosa Becomes Second Female UFC Fighter In A Week To Have Wardrobe Mishap

UFC flyweight Montana De La Rosa now understands where Jéssica Andrade’s frustrations come from after her UFC Vegas 70 fight.

De La Rosa fell short in her UFC return last Saturday when she lost to the returning Tatiana Suarez via second-round submission at UFC Vegas 70. After a back-and-forth opening round, Suarez trapped De La Rosa in a guillotine choke to secure the win.

Not long after the fight, De La Rosa is hinting that a wardrobe malfunction might’ve led to Suarez’s submission. This after Andrade, who lost to Erin Blanchfield earlier this month, had similar gripes with the UFC’s Venum attire.

Montana De La Rosa Calls For Changes To Fight Attire

In a recent Instagram comment screenshotted by Twitter account Women’s MMA Rankings, De La Rosa empathized with Andrade’s complaints.

Montana De La Rosa wants to see changes to the women’s UFC fight gear following a wardrobe mishap at last night’s #UFCVegas70 event.#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/qwrd1mqxcA — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) February 26, 2023

“This is definitely a wardrobe issue hopefully the [UFC] and [Venum] will fix this,” De La Rosa said.

Andrade made what some felt was an excuse for her loss when she claimed that her breast had popped out of her attire mid-fight. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak, including a recent win over former title challenger Lauren Murphy.

De La Rosa will look to get back on track later this year after suffering two consecutive losses over the past year. Her last win came against Ariane Lipski in June 2021.

As of this writing, Venum and the UFC haven’t commented on De La Rosa and Andrade’s claims. If this type of incident becomes more prevalent, the promotion will likely be forced to make some form of change to its fight gear.

What is your reaction to Montana De La Rosa’s admission?