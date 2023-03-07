Nick Diaz Jokes That He’s The GOAT In MMA, Provides Update On UFC Return

Former Strikeforce champion and UFC title challenger Nick Diaz has given a unique take on the GOAT debate whilst addressing his targeted return to action.

At this past Saturday’s event, the debate surrounding the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts returned to the forefront of discussion. While it’s always a prominent topic of conversation, the return of one of the leading candidates sparked fresh back and forth.

After over three years away, former two-time light heavyweight champion Jon Jones completed his comeback, conquering a new division by dominantly submitting former interim heavyweight titleholder and #1-ranked contender Ciryl Gane in one round at UFC 285.

In the aftermath, many have suggested that the GOAT debate is done and dusted, with Jones’ championship glory in a second weight class cementing himself as the best ever in the eyes of some in the community.

But while names like Georges St-Pierre and Anderson Silva are still being brought up in response, the older Diaz brother has thrown his name some distance towards the hat…

“It’s me! What’re you talking about, it’s me!” Diaz told InsideFighting whilst laughing.

At one point in time, Diaz’s name holding a place in the conversation perhaps wouldn’t have been so outlandish. In his peak, the Stockton native ruled over Strikeforce’s welterweight division as its inaugural champ, defending the belt against KJ Noons, Evangelista Santos, and Paul Daley.

But while Diaz, who also held WEC gold early in his career, impressed in the first bout of his second UFC stint by outpointing BJ Penn in a Fight of the Night contest, he was never able to occupy a throne whilst competing inside the Octagon.

Despite approaching 40 years of age, though, Diaz is seemingly not finished with the sport just yet.

Diaz Asking For UFC Fight, Reiterates Desire To Face Adesanya

In 2021, Diaz returned to the cage for the first time in six years, running it back with former UFC champion Robbie Lawler, whom the Stockton star knocked out back in 2004. In a performance widely branded disappointing, the veteran failed to return to his feet following an early third-round knockdown, resulting in a TKO loss.

Following that UFC 266 showing, many called for Diaz to hang up his gloves. But as well as dismissing that notion soon after, the 39-year-old has repeatedly expressed a desire to return in recent times.

And during the interview with InsideFighting, Diaz provided the latest update on his planned comeback. In addition to revealing his consistent requests for a booking, the former Strikeforce kingpin reiterated his desire to share the Octagon with former middleweight champ Israel Adesanya.

“I’m asking to fight as soon as possible,” Diaz said. “Yeah, something like that (Adesanya). That’s fine. I always wanna fight the best.”

Beyond fighting, Diaz has a number of other ventures to focus on. As well as that including his coaching seminars, the Stockton native is also set to make his acting debut in an upcoming Jean-Claude Van Damme starrer.

What do you make of Nick Diaz’s plans to fight again in the UFC?

