Octagon Girl Responds To Claim She Makes More Money Than UFC Fighters

Octagon girl Luciana Andrade has responded to those who’ve suggested that she and others in the role earn more money than UFC fighters.

While more trivial debates often attract mainstream attention and cause the most discussion in the MMA community, such as on the pound-for-pound rankings and GOAT status, one topic that is frequently brought up to the surface surrounds fighter pay in the sport’s premier promotion.

Although discourse about remuneration is nothing new, it’s seemingly picked up in recent years thanks to a number of prominent figures speaking out. That’s included former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Both men have appeared to make it their mission to improve the contractual terms with which athletes are bound by whilst competing inside the Octagon. Specifically, Dana White and his promotion have been criticized for the lowest brackets of pay, which sees newcomers earn as little as $10,000/10,000 in show/win money for their fights.

But while most have had their sights locked on White and the UFC, especially after Endeavor recently revealed that the promotion raked in record revenues across 2022, one group have found themselves in the firing line — Octagon girls.

Like boxing’s ring girls, Octagon girls have been an ever-present in the UFC, with the likes of Brittney Palmer, Brookliyn Wren, and Arianny Celeste parading cards displaying round numbers around the cage on fight nights.

In recent times, their finances have come into question. That’s included by Paul, who suggested that Octagon girls are earning more money than some UFC fighters during a 2021 interview with Chael Sonnen.

“It’s a big problem. How is Arianny Celeste… How does she make more money than some of the fighters in the Octagon who are risking their lives? Doesn’t make sense to me,” Paul said. “It’s just a big problem and I’m hoping to help change that and just help fighters realize, like, they are the content.”

That sentiment has also been echoed by some fighters, including former UFC middleweight Uriah Hall.

During a media conference call ahead of his successful boxing debut against three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell last October, “Primetime” claimed that Octagon girls are making $60,000 more than some fighters.

“I know people that are making ($10,000 to show, $10,000 to win), which is ridiculous,” Hall noted. “‘Cause you’re going out there and fighting, and you’re putting your brain cells on the line, and f**king ring card girls are making $70,000, which is utterly f**king ridiculous.”

One Octagon girl, however, has branded the claims “crazy.”

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, frequent Octagon girl Luciana Andrade addressed the notion that she and her peers earn more than some fighters competing at the sport’s highest level.

The Brazilian explained what makes the claim so ludicrous, questioning why anyone would believe Octagon girls truly earn more money than fighters. Andrade also labeled those spreading the narrative as “irresponsible” for framing them as fighter pay scapegoats.

“We have 14 girls across the globe and some girls work a few times a year because we don’t have international fights with the same frequency we have in the US,” Andrade said. “Let’s talk about the US girls. You work once, twice a month if you’re lucky. Do you really think we would be making more money than the fighters, than the broadcasters, than the commentators? It’s just crazy to me that people still think that’s true. We get so much hate whenever a fighter says something like that.

“It’s kind of irresponsible sometimes when you do know it’s not true but you do use us as a scapegoat to create hype or clicks. I have the most respect for fighters, it’s so entertaining for us to watch, but it comes with a sacrifice for them,” Andrade continued. “We never said we were more important than fighters, but of all the people you could use, you use us to complain about fighter pay!” (h/t Mirror Fighting)

It’s not just been the fighter pay debate that has brought the UFC’s Octagon girls into the headlines in recent times. Attention was also placed on them following some eyebrow-raising remarks made by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following his retirement, “The Eagle” branded Octagon girls the “most useless” people in MMA, adding that he felt uncomfortable attending events with his father due to their presence.

Khabib received some heavy backlash for his remarks, with fellow fighters like Valentina Shevchenko and Michael Bisping suggesting the comments were unnecessary.

