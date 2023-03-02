Ode Osbourne Wants ‘Banger’ Against Matt Schnell After UFC Vegas 70 Win (Exclusive)

UFC flyweight prospect Ode Osbourne is looking to put on an “electric” show for the fans next time out — and for that, he knows just the man to call.

Osbourne made his first appearance of 2023 last weekend at UFC Vegas 70. Following the withdrawal of Denys Bondar, “The Jamaican Sensation” shared the Octagon with former LFA champion Charles Johnson.

The Kingston-born flyweight emerged victorious courtesy of two scorecards falling in his favor, marking a quick rebound from a brutal knockout loss to Tyson Nam last August at UFC San Diego.

Via split decision!@OdeOsbourne gets the dub after three hard fought rounds 😤 pic.twitter.com/aQVwnC3UZN — UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2023

Since arriving in the Octagon three years ago following a contract-winning performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Osbourne has struggled for consistency. In addition to Nam, the 31-year-old has previously suffered setbacks against Brian Kelleher and Manel Kape.

Now, under the tutelage of Dewey Cooper and having began his year on the front foot, Osbourne is looking to start a run towards the top at 125 pounds.

And he has one man in mind for his next step.

Osbourne Explains Callout Of Schnell

Following his victory over Johnson inside the UFC Apex, Osbourne outlined his desire to share the cage with Matt Schnell next. And during a recent exclusive interview with MMA News’ Curtis Calhoun, the 31-year-old provided further context behind his callout.

Osbourne reiterated that his ambition is to fight the best in the division, whilst also putting on entertaining scraps for the UFC fanbase. In the #8-ranked Schnell, it’s safe to say that “The Jamaican Sensation” would be covering both bases.

“I wanna start creating a name for myself,” Osbourne told MMA News. “I’ve always been the kind of guy (who) wants to fight all the best people. If you look at my résumé, my rap sheet, I fight all the best people. But I also wants to be the person that fights people that are exciting, you know what I mean?

“I think Matt Schnell is very exciting. He’s an exciting fighter, and I think the crowd and the fans would love that fight because we would be so electric. I think it’ll be an amazing experience for the fans,” Osbourne added.

33-year-old Schnell has gained a reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters at flyweight. That was majorly on display last July at UFC Long Island, where “Danger” stole the show alongside Sumudaerji in one of the bouts of the year.

Having suffered a knockout loss to Matheus Nicolau last time out, the Mississippi native will likely need to defend his position on the ladder when he returns, a scenario that Osbourne is looking to take advantage of in his pursuit of a place in contention.

This is only the beginning. Only had 3 months with Dewey Cooper thus far. Imagine where I’ll be after a year with him. 🥷 https://t.co/SgOJ1JRXM4 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne 🇯🇲 (@OdeOsbourne) February 28, 2023

