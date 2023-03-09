Paddy Pimblett’s Streak Of Dana White-Backing Ends With “Messy” Power Slap League

While he’s often been aligned with the view of promotional president Dana White, UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has finally noted his disagreement with his boss on one topic.

Since arriving on MMA’s biggest stage in 2021, Pimblett has quickly risen to prominence courtesy of both his performances inside the Octagon and his personality outside it. But while some have been seen as entertaining, a number of the Liverpool native’s remarks have caused controversy.

That’s been most notable when it comes to Pimblett’s support of the UFC president. In the past, “The Baddy” has spoken out against those who criticize the promotion for its treatment and fighter pay. He also took a firm stance on MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, who’s had his fair share of back and forth with White in the past.

With that, Pimblett has displayed allegiance with the 53-year-old on numerous occasions. As it turns out, though, that’s not the case with everything.

Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It’s taken one of the more polarizing discussions in recent times for a disagreement between Pimblett and White to be visible. And in this instance, “The Baddy” is certainly not on his own…

Pimblett On White’s Power Slap League: “It’s Just Crazy”

This weekend, the finale of the first Power Slap season will air from the UFC Apex. The show, which is the first mainstream instance of a slap fighting organization in North America, has caused a significant amount of controversy since it first aired in January.

Many have called out the activity, branding it an inevitable route to concussions and CTE given its elimination of any form of defense for competitors. White’s creation has drawn the ire of a number of prominent figures, including in the medical space.

Beyond that, fighters under White’s MMA banner have also questioned the ‘sport’, with the latest to do so being Pimblett. During a recent episode of his Chattin’ Pony podcast, the lightweight prospect noted that he won’t be watching Power Slap, which he branded “crazy.”

“I’m not into it, personally. They sign up for it (though), so it’s on them. If you wanna sign up for that lad, it’s on you. But I personally won’t be watching it. It’s mad,” Pimblett said before touching on an example of damage being done through slap fighting. “That was messy, the big heavyweights, and he won. (But) they both lost! Nobody won! … Whoever gets to go first (wins) You see that a lot… It’s just crazy, lad. It’s defenseless! You’re taking a shot defenseless with your hands behind your back!”

Pimblett’s comments came while in discussion with boxing star Ryan Garcia. Alongside UFC names like Aljamain Sterling and Stephen Thompson, “KingRy” has been an outspoken critic of the Power Slap league.

Pretty wild, honestly. I just don’t get it 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 21, 2023

Do you agree with Paddy Pimblett’s take on Dana White’s Power Slap league?

