“Rampage” Jackson Joins Thailand’s Anything-Goes Promotion Fight Circus

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is making his return to combat sports, but there’s a good chance it will be in a format fans aren’t used to seeing considering he’ll be fighting under the Fight Circus banner.

The 44-year-old hasn’t fought since he was knocked out by fellow PRIDE legend Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237 in 2019. Prior to that loss “Rampage” had knocked out his former rival Wanderlei Silva in the second round, but that was Jackson’s first win since 2016.

Jackson last faced Fedor Emelianenko in a heavyweight bout at Bellator 237. (Bellator MMA)

Following his successful run in PRIDE, Jackson joined the UFC in 2007 and collected a pair of knockout wins before winning a decision over Dan Henderson to become the promotion’s light heavyweight champion. “Rampage” failed to defend that title against Forrest Griffin in his next fight, but he went on to challenge for the belt again at UFC 135 and was submitted by Jon Jones in the fourth round.

Jackson Set For Fight Circus Debut In March

According a recent tweet, “Rampage” has joined Fight Circus and will be making his debut for the Thailand-based promotion in the very near future.

🔥 We’re bringing The Fun to the Fighting.

🔥 We’re bringing The Spectacle to the Sport.

🔥 We’re bringing… THE RAMPAGE!!



The Fight Circus Train 🚂 is rolling into the Pearl of the Andaman 🏝️ this March 31st. #Rampage #FightCircus #FMD #FullMetalDojo pic.twitter.com/HymWaESjjB — FMD ☣️ (@FullMetalDojo) March 1, 2023

Fight Circus is organized and owned by Full Metal Dojo, which is described on the promotion’s website as being “Thailand’s largest Mixed Martial Arts Promotion created with the goal to help promote MMA throughout Thailand and South East Asia.”

It’s anybody’s guess what sort of event the former UFC light heavyweight champion will be taking part in, as Fight Circus has built its notoriety and business model on pushing the boundaries of what fans can expect from combat sports.

In addition to organizing some traditional combat sports bouts, previous Fight Circus events have included unique offerings such as company co-owner Joe Nutt participating in a two-versus-one fight with modified MMA rules, fights contested in a “living room” setting, and bouts that incorporate a game show-style spinning wheel.

What’s your reaction to the news that “Rampage” has joined Fight Circus? What sort of fight do you want to see him participate in for the promotion?