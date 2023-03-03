“Remember The Old Guy?” – Fans Riled Up After Conor McGregor Makes “Dishonorable” Comment About Hitting Defenseless Fighters

Twitter users didn’t hold back on Conor McGregor after the Irishman made a post where he claimed that it was “dishonorable” to hit a defenseless opponent.
The 34-year-old is once again dominating MMA headlines following the announcement that he and Michael Chandler will be the coaches for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor and Chandler are expected to fight at some point following the conclusion of the season, which will mark the Irishman’s first fight since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
“The Notorious” has never struggled to remain in the spotlight whether or not he has a fight booked, and his activity on social media often inspires significant engagement from MMA fans. The 34-year-old has made a habit of going on Twitter rants before sometimes deleting his work, but one recent tweet harkening back to the Irishman’s days fighting in Cage Warriors has received considerable attention since it was posted.
“I was never going to hit here. Fighters that do this are dishonorable in my opinion. It’s so much smoother to recognize the KO and billi walk off.”
Twitter Reacts To McGregor’s “Dishonorable” Comment
McGregor’s tweet encouraged a number of other Twitter users to remind “The Notorious” of some of his previous “dishonorable” deeds, including punching a defenseless man in a bar and landing a brutal follow-up shot on an conscious José Aldo.
McGregor’s last victory came when he stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in under a minute in 2020, but perhaps the Irishman’s expected return to action against Chandler will give him a chance to get back into the win column with an “honorable” knockout.
What do you think of the post McGregor made and the reactions that it produced?