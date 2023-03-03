“Remember The Old Guy?” – Fans Riled Up After Conor McGregor Makes “Dishonorable” Comment About Hitting Defenseless Fighters

Twitter users didn’t hold back on Conor McGregor after the Irishman made a post where he claimed that it was “dishonorable” to hit a defenseless opponent.

The 34-year-old is once again dominating MMA headlines following the announcement that he and Michael Chandler will be the coaches for the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter. McGregor and Chandler are expected to fight at some point following the conclusion of the season, which will mark the Irishman’s first fight since suffering a leg injury in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

“The Notorious” has never struggled to remain in the spotlight whether or not he has a fight booked, and his activity on social media often inspires significant engagement from MMA fans. The 34-year-old has made a habit of going on Twitter rants before sometimes deleting his work, but one recent tweet harkening back to the Irishman’s days fighting in Cage Warriors has received considerable attention since it was posted.

I was never going to hit here. Fighters that do this are dishonorable in my opinion. It’s so much smoother to recognize the KO and billi walk off. pic.twitter.com/Tla5c7shSf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 2, 2023

McGregor’s tweet encouraged a number of other Twitter users to remind “The Notorious” of some of his previous “dishonorable” deeds, including punching a defenseless man in a bar and landing a brutal follow-up shot on an conscious José Aldo.

I literally heard you call this the nail in the coffin pic.twitter.com/vP9ibQX6Im — Mike Minded (@TheMovieManMike) March 3, 2023

McGregor being hypocritical again pic.twitter.com/dOtaEtWqgn — BOMAYE (@FISTS_0f_IRON) March 2, 2023

francis reading the tweet like pic.twitter.com/07fjMCjSj2 — jake (@jshoultz19) March 2, 2023

I agree, this is dishonorable pic.twitter.com/TKCTEYUSvk — Felon Musky (@Robby_ACM) March 2, 2023

Conors ranking of honorable acts: sucker punching defenseless old men > punching an opponent in a sanctioned event. Interesting morals. — Dan Mado (@dan_mado) March 2, 2023

Ummm… so I imagined Aldo? Or are you dishonorable I’m confused. — TylerR_MMA👹👺 (@TacoShopMMA) March 2, 2023

True, 👌 that's why the GOAT prefers submission 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SCeYTOVKHr — 🅰️mani 🇨🇩 (@AmaniMuhindo) March 2, 2023

You literally hammer fisted Aldo into another dimension from this same shot and position 🤣🤣🤣 — TheSandHater (@mrjezzzza) March 2, 2023

Binned an old man in a dublin boozer but 👍 — Dom (@irishmanc99) March 2, 2023

Different if it’s an old man in a bar — Achesnpains (@JamesMorgan1978) March 2, 2023

You havent had to worry about this for yeeears though lol — Axel (@AxelVillasenor) March 2, 2023

McGregor’s last victory came when he stopped Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in under a minute in 2020, but perhaps the Irishman’s expected return to action against Chandler will give him a chance to get back into the win column with an “honorable” knockout.

What do you think of the post McGregor made and the reactions that it produced?