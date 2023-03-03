Robert Whittaker Weighs In On Darren Till’s UFC Release

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker feels Darren Till’s release from the UFC wasn’t strictly based on performance.

News of Till’s release from the UFC broke earlier this week, shocking longtime fans of his run with the promotion. The move came after losses in five of his last six fights, and many speculated that the release came amidst his recent skid.

But, Till then put out a statement after the news broke, saying that the move was mutual and that he requested his release. He hinted at things in his personal life that he needs to address before a potential fighting return.

Whittaker, who defeated Till in their matchup in July 2020, feels that Till remains a household name in UFC circles despite his struggles. He thinks that there’s much more to the story when it comes to Till’s requested split from the UFC.

Robert Whittaker: Darren Till’s “Still A Big Name” Despite Struggles

During a recent segment on FOX Sports Australia, Whittaker reacted to Till’s agreed-upon release from the promotion.

“It’s surprising, to be honest,” Whittaker said of Till’s release. “I would have to believe that it’s not purely because of his last few losses. I think there’s something more to it as in he’s going through something mentally or injuries or something like that. I think there’s discussions between them and they came to the agreement that they were going to release him.

“I can’t see them just cutting him due to performance. Granted, he’s lost five of his last six, but he looks good when he looks good. He’s still a big name, especially in that U.K. market. He’s a big name. People love the way he holds himself. He’s a funny dude, quite charismatic. Yeah, I can’t see them doing that because of (his losses).”

Till’s name rose to prominence when he won 16 of his first 17 professional fights, including wins over Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone. A loss to Tyron Woodley at UFC 228 for the welterweight title began his recent skid in the Octagon.

Whittaker and Till’s respective careers have gone in opposite directions since their clash. Despite two losses to Israel Adesanya, Whittaker remains a key fixture of the middleweight title picture.

Till has plenty of time to get his fighting career back on track, although a timeframe for his return is uncertain. In the meantime, Whittaker thinks the narrative surrounding Till’s release shouldn’t include his recent setbacks in the Octagon.

All quotes from MMA Junkie