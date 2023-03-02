Sean Strickland Expects Israel Adesanya To Beat Alex Pereira At UFC 287 By Fighting Like A “Fu**ing Bi**h”

UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland has provided a colorful prediction for Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira’s upcoming championship rematch.

2022 was a year full of memorable comebacks and crownings. And following in the footsteps of Jiří Procházka in June and Leon Edwards in August, Pereira successfully clutched victory from the jaws of defeat last November at UFC 281.

In the headliner, “Poatan” challenged the 185-pound dominance of Adesanya. While the bout marked the pair’s first inside a cage, the Brazilian had previously recorded a pair of kickboxing victories over the Nigerian-New Zealander.

In a similar fashion to their 2017 rematch, Pereira rendered an insurmountable deficit on the scorecards null by stopping Adesanya with his devastatingly powerful left hook in the final round of their Madison Square Garden-held main event.

Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Prior to running into the imposing figure from his striking past, Adesanya boasted a perfect MMA record at middleweight, including five successful UFC title defenses. With that in mind, a rematch appeared all but inevitable post-fight.

That came to fruition earlier this year, with UFC 287 in Miami being confirmed as the destination for part two of the duo’s rivalry in MMA and part four in combat sports as a whole.

Since the bout’s announcement, predictions and analysis have flowed in. The latest to give their’s is a former opponent of Pereira’s in Strickland.

Strickland Predicts ‘And New’ Courtesy Of Adesanya’s ‘Running & Dancing’

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Strickland provided his take on the championship rematch set for April 8.

The #7-ranked middleweight contender, who suffered a brutal knockout loss to Pereira last July, noted his prediction for the pair’s first Octagon meeting. In line with Adesanya’s previous defenses, “Tarzan” expected “The Last Stylebender” to secure a defensively minded decision.

Having been moments away from getting that forecast correct, Strickland suggested more of the same for the rematch, this time with Adesanya firmly fighting like a “f*cking b*tch” en route to redemption and a second reign.

“I think Izzy. I thought Izzy was gonna win last time,” Strickland said. “I thought, ‘Izzy’s gonna f*cking dance around like a little f*cking b*tch and outpoint him,’ and I think he’s gonna man up and do it this fight. That’s the thing, when you’re fighting motherf*ckers that have 80-something-inch reach, that’s a hard thing to do, especially when you’re trying to kickbox.

“For me, he (Pereira) had like, eight inches on me. That’s a big f*cking gap. And when he fights Izzy, it’s an even playing field. It’s an even fight,” Strickland continued. “So, I think Izzy’s gonna do the right thing and just run and dance, and be a little f*cking b*tch about it.”

In spite of an 0-3 deficit to the new middleweight king across MMA and kickboxing, Adesanya has insisted that he needs just one victory to secure revenge against the Brazilian KO artist.

At UFC 287, he’ll have the chance to achieve just that, and to restore the order he kept at middleweight between 2019 and 2022.

Do you agree with Sean Strickland’s prediction for Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya?

