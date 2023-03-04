Shavkat Rakhmonov Names Main Motivation For UFC Success: “That’s Why I’m Here”

Ahead of the biggest fight of his career to date, UFC welterweight contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has explained that he’s competing for more than just himself.

While Khamzat Chimaev broke onto the scene as one of the fastest-rising stars at 170 pounds a few years ago, Rakhmonov hasn’t been far behind. Since arriving in the Octagon, the former M-1 champion has had his hand raised four times in dominant fashion, extending his perfect professional record to 16-0 and maintaining his 100% finish rate in the process.

And having recorded the biggest win of his promotional career last June at UFC Vegas 58 — a submission victory over the division’s record holder for wins, Neil Magny — Rakhmonov has the chance to break into title contention this weekend at UFC 285, where he’ll meet the #7-ranked Geoff Neal.

On a personal level, like any fighter, Rakhmonov aspires to ascend the mountain in the sport’s premier promotion and prove his superiority over the welterweight division. But beyond that, “Nomad” is fighting for so much more — his love of country.

Rakhmonov Displays National Pride On MMA’s Biggest Stage

Ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view event, the promotion aired an episode of UFC Connected that focused on the rise and background of Rakhmonov.

While he was born in Uzbekistan, Rakhmonov became a Kazakh citizen in 2017. In addition to the 28-year-old’s father being a native of Kazakhstan’s Altynbay tribe and mother of the Konyrat tribe, Rakhmonov is from the Altynbai clan of the Junior Zhuz — one of the three main territorial and tribal divisions in the Kypchak Plain area, which spans much of the contemporary Kazakhstan.

With a population of 19 million, some 313 million shy of the United States, it’s perhaps unsurprising that MMA has developed at a slower pace and with fewer prospects emerging. But although it took 23 years for the UFC to have a Kazakh fighter on its roster, the first arrival from the nation has firmly put a future championship on the table.

And in the eyes of Rakhmonov, he’s in the Octagon for two reasons: to educate on the Kazakh culture and identity, and to bring a first UFC championship back to his country.

“I want to demonstrate the distinctive characteristics of Kazakh culture,” Rakhmonov said. “Because of me, people will learn more about Kazakhs. Our identity, our character, and our fighting skills. I was the first person from Kazakhstan to sign with the UFC. I was the first man from Kazakhstan to win in the UFC. I am honored that I am able to represent Kazakhstan.

“Not everyone is destined to become a champion, but fighting is in my blood… As long as I have the desire and the fire inside, I will never stop chasing that belt,” Rakhmonov added. “I believe that Kazakhstan will get its first belt soon. After all, that’s why I am here.”

Rakhmonov can take a sizable step towards his title ambitions and a bigger platform to share his nation’s customs and heritage this weekend, when he’ll look to make the most of the spotlight granted by being on the first Jon Jones-headlined PPV since 2020.

Having successfully made weight on Friday, and gained a hefty chunk of opponent Neal’s purse courtesy of his weight miss, “Nomad” will now focus on delivering the kind of emphatic display he’s become known for inside the cage.

If he does so, Kazakhstan will be a step closer to its first UFC champion.

171lbs for @Rakhmonov1994! On weight and ready for our #UFC285 main card pic.twitter.com/L3jXEtn3X6 — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Will Shavkat Rakhmonov become Kazakhstan’s first UFC titleholder?

