Stabbing, Armed Robbery, Prison Break – Former UFC Fighter Lee Murray’s Wild Story Set To Star In Documentary

Former UFC fighter Lee Murray’s journey from a standout athlete to leading one of the world’s largest heists is getting a documentary.

Murray retired from MMA with an 8-2-1 record in the cage, including fights against the likes of Jorge Rivera and Anderson Silva. His lone UFC appearance came at UFC 46 when he earned a first-round submission over Rivera via triangle armbar.

Murray was involved in the Securitas depot robbery in 2006, the largest UK cash heist that took place in Tonbridge, England. He was also stabbed in a 2005 brawl while attending a birthday party of a British celebrity.

Murray’s life has been a fascinating roller coaster, and MMA fans will get an inside look at all of the twists and turns.

A documentary on Murray’s life, entitled Catching Lightning, is in production with Showtime Sports and will debut on April 7th. Check out the official trailer for the four-part series below.

Showtime Sports To Release Lee Murray Doc On 04/07

Murray fled to Morocco following the robbery and was arrested in June 2006. He was originally handed a 10-year prison sentence that was later extended to 25 years in 2010.

It’s uncertain if Murray will have a direct role in the production of this documentary or if he’ll make some sort of on-camera appearance during the series.

If the trailer’s an indicator of how the documentary might look, Murray’s story could be one of the most talked-about series of 2023.

