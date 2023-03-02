Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson Says It Was An “Honor” To Train TUF Hopefuls Alongside Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight contender Stephen Thompson has addressed his time coaching The Ultimate Fighter contestants alongside former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Filming is currently ongoing for season 31 of TUF, a reality series hosted by the UFC that has produced some of the most recognizable names in the promotion’s history. While the show’s novelty has somewhat worn off in recent times, this year’s coaches promise to bring a significant number of eyeballs back.

The two opposing teams will be mentored en route to their desired spot on the UFC roster by McGregor and three-time Bellator champion Michael Chandler, who’s enhanced his reputation to no end with an excitement-filled five-fight Octagon tenure.

Bring on #TUF31 🔥



The new season premieres May 30th on ESPN & ESPN+!



[ 📷 IG: @TheNotoriousMMA ] pic.twitter.com/XZUibI93RJ — The Ultimate Fighter (@UltimateFighter) February 22, 2023

While McGregor and Chandler will don the lead coaching hats, as is always the case on TUF, they aren’t alone in guiding their fighters.

For “Iron,” that has seen Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader drafted in to work alongside a couple of Chandler’s Kill Cliff FC coaches in Jason Strout and Greg Jones. It’s a similar scene on the other side, with McGregor’s longtime coaches John Kavanagh and Owen Roddy present in Las Vegas.

Recently, though, McGregor also sought the help of one of the UFC’s most renowned strikers.

Thompson Lends A Helping Hand To Team McGregor

In a video posted on social media by McGregor, the irishman can be seen demonstrating a striking technique alongside Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, a two-time UFC title challenger and the current #6-ranked welterweight.

In the caption, McGregor reiterated a sentiment that he shared when explaining his decision to return to a coaching role for TUF 31.

“Working with the great Steve Thompson. Givin’ back to the game!”

And it seems that ‘giving back’ to the sport of mixed martial arts by aiding the development of UFC hopefuls is a desire shared by Thompson, who responded to McGregor’s post by branding the experience an “honor.”

“Was an honor my friend!” Thompson wrote.

Was an honor my friend! 🙏🏻 🥋 https://t.co/8XuXMSd4Ku — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) March 2, 2023

Thompson’s involvement is perhaps unsurprising. In addition to his penchant for coaching, which sees him hold sessions to spread his knowledge to the next generation, “Wonderboy” is under the same management bracket as McGregor, Paradigm Sports.

Will the coaching advice of welterweight contender Stephen Thompson prove to be an advantage for those on Team McGregor?