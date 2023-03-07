Stipe Miocic Cites UFC Master Plan As Reason Why He Wasn’t Jon Jones’ Opponent At UFC 285

Stipe Miocic thinks the UFC’s choice not book him against Jon Jones at UFC 285 was due to the promotion having some more significant plans for a later date.

Jones returned to the cage after more than three years away when met Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 last weekend. The 35-year-old had been teasing a move up to heavyweight throughout his layoff and proposed several different opponents, but the UFC eventually settled on a fight between him and Gane to crown the promotion’s new heavyweight champion.

Many fans wondered if “Bones” would try to follow Francis Ngannou’s blueprint and overwhelm Gane with wrestling, but the final result turned out to be far more dominant than almost anyone could have predicted. Jones did end up getting “Bon Gamin” to the mat, and it took just over two minutes for the former light heavyweight champion to end the fight with a guillotine choke.

Miocic Expects Jones Matchup At International Fight Week

Former two-time heavyweight king Miocic was on the short list of opponents for Jones’ heavyweight debut, and during an appearance on Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith’s Believe You Me podcast the 40-year-old weighed-in on the UFC’s decision not to book him for UFC 285.

Micoc holds the record for heavyweight title defenses in the UFC. (Esther Lin/MMA Fighting)

“I just – they went a different direction, you know?” Miocic said, when asked why him vs. Jones didn’t come to fruition at UFC 285. “I think the UFC has a plan, and I think they realized maybe I was the bigger one. Hoping Jon wins, you know? And he did. Come International Fight Week, it’s a bigger fight to show.”

Micoc is considered by many to be the greatest heavyweight in the history of the sport, and he currently holds the UFC record for heavyweight title defenses. His list of victories includes a number of former champions and a 2018 win over Ngannou, although “The Predator” got his revenge at UFC 260 when he knocked out Miocic to claim the heavyweight belt.

Both Jones and Miocic have wasted little time hyping up a potential fight in the aftermath of UFC 285, and considering the UFC recently revealed the details for this year’s International Fight Week that heavyweight title fight appears to be as a significant a matchup as the promotion has available to book.

