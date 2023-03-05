Stipe Miocic Hints That Showdown Against Jon Jones Could Be His Final Fight

Stipe Miocic wasn’t willing to count out the suggestion that a meeting with Jon Jones could be his final fight after “Bones” claimed the heavyweight title at UFC 285.

The long-awaited return of the fighter that many consider to be MMA’s GOAT didn’t come without some significant questions, but at UFC 285 Jones silenced virtually any doubters he may have had. Making his heavyweight debut, the 35-year-old needed just over two minutes to submit former interim heavyweight champion Cirly Gane and add a second UFC title to his already illustrious résumé.

Some of the UFC’s best fighters were in attendance to take in the event, among them former heavyweight king Miocic. The 40-year-old caught up with ESPN MMA’s’ Brett Okamoto after the event, and overall he didn’t sound especially blown away by Jones’ performance.

“It’s a fight, you know,” Miocic said. “He won, good for him, You know, hats off. But unfortunately, he’s gotta fight me in July.”

Miocic Can’t Say Jones Won’t Be His Last Fight

Miocic has already established himself as possibly the greatest heavyweight in the history of MMA, and when Okamoto asked if a matchup with Jones would be his last fight the former champion didn’t quite dismiss the idea.

Jones claimed his second UFC title with his win at UFC 285. (Zuffa LLC)

“I mean yeah, we’ll see what happens. But I mean, listen, one fight at a time. But yeah, 100%. Shit’s gonna go my way.”

The 40-year-old first claimed the UFC’s heavyweight title by stopping Fabrico Werdum at UFC 198, and Miocic went on to set a promotional record for heavyweight title defenses by defeating Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou.

Miocic lost his title to Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 but came out on top in their trilogy by winning the next two fights against him, and the Ohio-native last fought when he was knocked out in a rematch with Ngannou at UFC 260.

