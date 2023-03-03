Stipe Miocic: I’ve Been Told I’m Facing Jones/Gane Winner At UFC 290

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has allegedly been told of the UFC’s plans for his return to the Octagon.

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane will battle for the vacant heavyweight title this Saturday at UFC 285. Jones returns after a three-year layoff to make his heavyweight debut, while Gane gets his second chance at becoming a UFC champion.

Miocic will sit cageside to watch all of the action at UFC 285. He hasn’t fought since a loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 and is nearing a return, likely against the Jones/Gane winner.

During a recent sitdown with former foe Daniel Cormier, Miocic revealed that the UFC has told him that he’ll return at UFC 290 against the Jones/Gane victor to cap off UFC International Fight Week in July.

Stipe Miocic Reveals UFC Return Is Nearing A Done Deal

The UFC hasn’t formally announced anything regarding Miocic’s return or if it’ll take place against either Jones or Gane. That announcement could come after this weekend.

Before the loss to Ngannou, Miocic won back-to-back fights over Cormier to solidify their trilogy. His first heavyweight title reign came to an end when Cormier knocked him out at UFC 226.

Miocic won the title by defeating Fabrício Werdum at UFC 198. He went on to earn successful title defenses against the likes of Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem.

Jones will make his heavyweight debut after a three-year move from light heavyweight. He vacated the light heavyweight belt following a win over Dominick Reyes in 2020.

Gane most recently defeated Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris, bouncing back in a big way after falling to Ngannou at UFC 270.

Miocic is locked in on not only returning to fighting but re-claiming the heavyweight throne against either Jones or Gane. If his claims are true, UFC 290 could be one of the biggest cards of 2023.

