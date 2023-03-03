Stipe Miocic Predicts Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has given his prediction for Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Jones and Gane will battle for the vacant heavyweight title in the UFC 285 main event. Jones returns after a long layoff from competition with the chance to earn another title in his heavyweight debut.

Francis Ngannou, Miocic’s two-time rival, parted ways with the UFC earlier this year. He was stripped of the title following a long contract dispute with the promotion.

The Jones/Gane fight will ring in a new era in the heavyweight division. But, Miocic is waiting in the wings for the winner, potentially set to return later this year at UFC 290.

While Miocic respects Jones’ accolades, he thinks the move to heavyweight might be too difficult of a challenge for him to overcome.

Stipe Miocic Picks Ciryl Gane To Defeat Jon Jones

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Miocic gave his prediction for the UFC 285 headliner.

“I’d go with Gane,” Miocic said of Jones vs. Gane. “He’s been more active and all that. He’s a big man. I think heavyweight is a bit of a different matchup [for Jon]…I know Jon Jones is a big boy…but that’s just the way I look at it.”

Gane most recently defeated Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris last year. After earning the interim title over Derrick Lewis, he fell short in the unification bout against Ngannou at UFC 270.

If Jones is victorious on Saturday night, he’ll become the latest UFC fighter to win titles in multiple divisions. He vacated the light heavyweight title in 2020 before working towards his heavyweight transformation.

Jones/Gane is one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight title fights in recent UFC history, and Miocic feels heavyweight-level experience will be a factor at UFC 285.

