Stipe Miocic Reacts to Jon Jones’ Pre-Fight Advice & Prediction

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has hit back at Jon Jones after the latter’s post-fight comments after his UFC 285 title win.

Jones defeated Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 on Saturday. He returned from a three-year layoff to make his heavyweight debut triumphantly.

Jones is now the UFC heavyweight champion following the win over Gane, a position that Miocic still covets. He and Jones will likely square off later this year, potentially at UFC 290 during the UFC International Fight Week.

After the win, Jones advised Miocic to focus less on his firefighting career and more on his development as a fighter ahead of their likely fight. He also predicted he’ll get the win over Miocic before the championship rounds.

Miocic, like Jones, is also confident in his chances in their potential matchup. He feels Jones might be getting a little carried away with his premature proclamation.

Stipe Miocic on Jon Jones: He’s Trying To Pump Himself Up

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Miocic replied to Jones’ confident comments after UFC 285.

“I think everyone tries to say that and then realize they’re in a world of hurt when it’s not happening the way they want,” Miocic replied to Jones. “I’ve been a fireman for my entire career in the UFC. But whatever, it’s not my business…

“I think he’s trying to pump himself up.”

Miocic hasn’t fought since a loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260. But, he’s kept a close eye on the division and sees this upcoming fight with Jones as a legacy fight for both men.

Before the loss to Ngannou, Miocic earned back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier to complete their trilogy. He’s widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

Miocic doesn’t feel Jones’ attempts at mental warfare will work, and he’s confident he’ll be able to become the best version of himself ahead of their clash in the Octagon.

