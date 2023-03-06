Stipe Miocic: The Moment Got To Ciryl Gane At UFC 285

Stipe Miocic has been in a lot of big fights, and he thinks Ciryl Gane let the intense atmosphere at UFC 285 get the better of him against Jon Jones.

Gane fell short in his second attempt at becoming the linear UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 285 against Jones. After a brief stint on the feet, Jones quickly secured a big takedown and eventually locked in the submission for the victory.

After losing to Francis Ngannou at UFC 270, Gane has now lost two title fights over the course of his last three fights. Despite this latest setback, Gane is a dangerous heavyweight in the UFC and could potentially climb back into the title conversation.

Miocic, who has fought some of the best heavyweights of all time, is familiar with how big-fight moments can get in a fighter’s head. He feels that Gane suffered a similar fate in his second attempt at UFC gold.

Stipe Miocic Feels “100%” Ciryl Gane Was Rattled By UFC 285 Atmosphere

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Miocic gave his thoughts on how Gane handled the big spotlight and whether or not he was rattled by it.

“Yes, 100%,” Miocic said of Gane. “I just think he got caught up in the moment, the bright lights, and I don’t think he expected everything to happen the way it did…

“We’ve all been there, you get caught up in the moment.”

While some felt Jones would do enough to get the best of Gane, most didn’t predict the fight would end in a matter of minutes. Some felt Gane’s size and heavyweight-level experience would be a tough puzzle for Jones to solve.

Entering UFC 285, Gane earned a finish of Tai Tuivasa after his first title loss to Ngannou. He’s lost two of his last three fights overall after beginning his professional MMA career with 10 straight wins.

Miocic predicted that Gane would get the better of Jones at UFC 285, but it didn’t come to fruition. Now, Miocic is likely Jones’ next opponent, potentially as soon as July.

Miocic thinks Gane will learn a lot from his experience at UFC 285 and still is a dangerous fighter for all contenders to watch out for.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.