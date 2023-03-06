Teddy Atlas: Ciryl Gane Wasn’t ‘Mentally Strong Enough’ To Beat Jon Jones At UFC 285

Renowned boxing trainer Teddy Atlas has assessed what went wrong for Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones at UFC 285.

At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, Jones successfully added a new accolade to his résumé and claim to GOAT status. Following a three-year layoff, the former two-time light heavyweight champion returned at a new weight in pursuit of a second piece of gold.

“Bones” achieved his goal in emphatic fashion, submitting former interim titleholder and #1-ranked contender Gane with a guillotine choke in just over two minutes inside T-Mobile Arena.

Given his wrestling credentials, many had identified the elite striking game of “Bon Gamin” as the toughest test for Jones at heavyweight. With an early takedown, though, Jones was able to secure victory without navigating the former Muay Thai pro’s standup skills.

And according to one prominent combat sports figure, Gane’s loss came down to more than just Jones’ talents.

Atlas: Gane’s Deficiencies Went Beyond Fighting Against Jones

Following the UFC 285 headliner, Atlas took to Twitter to provide his assessment of how the championship showdown played out.

The 66-year-old, who’s been inducted into the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame and the Staten Island Sports Hall of Fame for his work in the sport, believes the mental aspect of the game played a heavy part in Saturday’s result.

In a tweet, he claimed that Gane simply wasn’t “strong enough mentally” to compete with the returning Jones, whose exploits at 205 pounds have marked him as one of the all-time greats in mixed martial arts.

“Wow glad I didn’t bet against the GOAT,” Atlas wrote. “He won the Geography battle, one thing I was right against Gane, not strong enough mentally.”

Wow glad I didn’t bet against the GOAT. He won the Geography battle, one thing I was right against Gane, not strong enough mentally. #UFC285 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) March 5, 2023

While Jones hasn’t fallen to defeat in any of his 16 UFC title fights, this past weekend’s result marked Gane’s second failed bid for undisputed glory. Previously, the former interim champ fell short on the scorecards against Francis Ngannou, whose departure in January paved the way for the Frenchman’s second shot.

