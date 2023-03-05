Entire TUF 31 Fighter List And Cast Has Been Revealed

After much speculation, the official cast of TUF 31 has been revealed.

The 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter has been causing a buzz among the fanbase from the moment it was announced that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be opposing coaches. Even the first clip to surface of the season resulted in excitement, simply due to seeing the Irishman back on the small screen.

TUF 31 List of Fighters Revealed

There was a bit of mixed messaging when it came to revealing the cast of TUF 31, with the general expectation was that the cast would be made up of lightweights and bantamweights, who were trying to get a second chance at the UFC. Although there was a bit of drama regarding rumors that Conor McGregor kicked people off the roster after they had already arrived in Las Vegas, in order to make room for his own fighters.

Whether or not this is true has yet to be confirmed, but now there is more concrete information on who is expected to be on the TUF 31 lineup. The official list was revealed during the UFC 285 broadcast, being reposted on Twitter afterwards, and it is built as follows:

Men’s Bantamweights:

Hunter Azure (10-3)*

Rico DiSciullo (11-2)*

Cody Gibson (19-8)*

Mando Gutierrez (8-2)*

Brad Katona (12-2)*

Timur Valiev (18-3)*

Carlos Vera (12-3)

Trevor Wells (8-3)

Men’s Lightweights:

Lee Hammond (5-0)

Kurt Holobaugh (19-7)*

Austin Hubbard (15-6)*

Nate Jennerman (16-5)

Jason Knight (22-7)*

Aaron McKenzie (11-2-1)

Landon Quiñones (7-1-1)

Roosevelt Roberts (12-3)*

*UFC or Dana White’s Contender Series veteran

Of course, there has no word yet as to which of these fighters are competing on Team McGregor or Team Chandler, but anticipation is starting to build for the upcoming TUF 31. It will be interesting to see how the season, and the fight between the two coaches, plays out.

Were there any names you were expecting to see on the TUF 31 roster?