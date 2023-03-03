Two-Time NCAA Wrestling Champion Jordan Oliver Signs with Bellator

Decorated NCAA wrestler Jordan Oliver is officially moving into the MMA realm.

Earlier this week, Bellator MMA revealed that they have signed Oliver to a multi-fight deal in the featherweight division. The contract is reportedly exclusive. While a debut date is yet to be confirmed, Oliver is expected to enter the cage before 2023 is over.

In a subsequent release regarding his signing, Oliver made clear he has eyes on championship glory. He also highlighted the benefits of his lifelong wrestling training for MMA.

At 32, the former collegiate ace is getting into MMA at a relatively late age. However, wrestling has frequently proven to be one of the most vital and dangerous skills a fighter can have to offer. Look no further than UFC 285 headliner Jon Jones, who’s made a career out of wrestling opponents to the mat and grounding-and-pounding them into oblivion.

Jordan Oliver Has An Incredible Wrestling Résumé

Jordan Oliver is a two-time NCAA Champion. On top of that, he’s a four-time Big 12 Champion who went a whopping 175 wins to four losses at the high school level. He never lost again past the freshman year and went on a incredible tear of 133 consecutive wins.

After finishing up at high school, Oliver enrolled at Oklahoma State University where he made it all the way to fourth place in the NCAA in his first year. At 133lbs, Oliver was an undefeated National Champion in 2011 before moving up two weight divisions to 149lbs. There, he went 38-0 en route to another National Championship.

In 2019, he became Freestyle National Champion at the 143lbs mark. He also won at the 2020 Olympic trials. Heartbreakingly, the U.S. didn’t manage to qualify in Oliver’s weight class, costing him a spot in the prestigious tournament.

In Bellator, Oliver will only have to rely on himself to get the job done. His debut will be one to look out for this year considering his mastery of turning foes into pretzels.

