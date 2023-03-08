Tyron Woodley Provides Latest Update On Combat Sports Return: “I’m Working On A Couple Fights”

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has given the latest update on his plans to return to combat sports action this year.

Woodley hasn’t competed in any form since 2021, a year that saw him go 0-3 across two sports. His first setback came in the UFC against Vicente Luque, who sent “The Realest” out the promotion by adding a fourth consecutive loss to his record.

After departing MMA’s premier promotion, Woodley began a feud with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, who knocked out his teammate Ben Askren in April that year. The pair collided in the ring twice, with “The Problem Child” emerging victorious on both occasions.

In the December 2021 rematch, which came on short-notice after Woodley stepped in to replace the injured Tommy Fury, the former UFC star was brutally knocked out cold.

Despite the unsuccessful two-fight series with the former Disney star, Woodley has continued to tease a return, even claiming to have offers from every MMA promotion aside from the UFC last year.

Now, having opened 2023 by expressing a desire to compete in multiple disciplines, Woodley has reiterated his active ambitions for the year.

Woodley Targeting Two Fights In 2023, Expects To Be “A Problem” Again

During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, Woodley once again addressed his future as a fighter, which comes after his hopes of sharing the ring with British YouTuber KSI fell away in January.

Having recently floated the idea of venturing to kickboxing, Woodley noted the number of promotions coming forward with offers. The former UFC champ didn’t provide an indication as to whether he’s looking to focus on striking-only sports, but did outline his plans to complete two fights within the next nine months.

“You know, I’m working on a couple fights right now. I’m working on a couple fights this year,” Woodley said. “I mentioned fighting kickboxing, and then I’ve got every top kickboxing promotion hitting me up, everybody calling me out… I’m definitely looking at fighting a couple times this year.”

And while he’s coming off a pair of difficult losses to the inexperienced Paul and has been inactive for over 14 months, Woodley insisted that he’s happy with the position he’s in.

Noting the perception that many potential opponents have of him given his recent skid, the veteran is excited to display the skills and “wisdom” he’s developed, which he believes will make him a “problem” again moving forward.

“I like where I’m at right now,” Woodley stated. “I’ve had a couple lessons here recently, and a lot of people view those as ‘Oh, he may not be the killer that I was scared to fight when he was at the top.’

“A lot of fighters think that I’m the guy they wanna try to fight now because if you fight me and possibly defeat me, you may capture the skeletons in my closet, you may get the titles, you may get the recognition,” Woodley continued. “I’m the biggest name on (Kamaru) Usman’s résumé, the biggest name on Gilbert (Burns), Colby Covington, (Vicente) Luque, (and) even Jake Paul… Low-key, I’m in better shape. The wisdom that I have now… I feel like I’mma be more of a problem.”

Although Woodley has teased appearances in multiple MMA promotions, including the Professional Fighters League (PFL), and a venture to kickboxing, much of his attention on social media has continued to surround the crossover boxing scene.

Most notably, he’s repeatedly called out KSI, accusing the Brit of ducking him in favor of easier opponents. It remains to be seen whether Woodley’s planned appearances this year will come in the same sphere.

Coming from someone that won't risk and fight anyone! Fought two guys in one night instead of me. Sent me a deal and took Dillon. Dillon pulled out you called Tempur. @jakepaul tied up in a rematch. Let your balls finally drop! @ksi May 12th Abu Dhabi what's the excuse!? https://t.co/yHB0qcqhzv — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) February 26, 2023

Who would you like to see Tyron Woodley face next?

