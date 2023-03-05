UFC 285 Results & Highlights: Jon Jones Submits Ciryl Gane

UFC 285 took place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event saw Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title. While in the co-main, Valentina Shevchenko attempted to defend her flyweight title for the eighth time when she took on Alexa Grasso.

Elsewhere on the main card, Geoff Neal and Shavkhat Rakhmonov faced off at welterweight; lightweights Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner did battle; and Bo Nickal made his hotly-anticipated UFC debut against Jamie Pickett at middleweight.

Catch all the UFC 285 highlights and results below!

Early Preliminary Card Highlights

Tabatha Ricci def. Jessica Penne

With the first finish of the night, Tabatha Ricci pulled off a perfect armbar to submit Jessica Penne in their strawweight bout. Catch the finish below.

Three in a row for @TabathaRicci!!



Baby Shark gets the submission in the second over Jessica Penne 🦈 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/F8X5ofjuKP — UFC (@ufc) March 4, 2023

Ian Garry def. Song Kenan

In this welterweight bout, Ian Garry claimed his fourth win in as many UFC fights with a TKO victory over Song Kenan. Catch the finish below.

Preliminary Card Highlights

Marc-Andre Barriault def. Julian Marquez

In this middleweight bout, Marc-Andre Barriault mercilessly unloaded on Julian Marquez to earn a TKO in round two. Catch the finish below.

Dricus Du Plessis def. Derek Brunson

Dricus Du Plessis continued his rise through the middleweight ranks with an impressive TKO victory over Derek Brunson. Catch the finish below.

Du Plessis forces Brunson's corner to throw the towel at the end of the round. #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/PKoRBuLpaU — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

Main Card Highlights

Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett

Bo Nickal proved the hype is real on his UFC debut after submitting Jamie Pickett in the first round with an arm triangle. Catch the highlights below.

THE HYPE IS REAL 😱



BO NICKAL WITH THE SUB IN HIS UFC DEBUT AT #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/66WPqDBCs2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 5, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner

In this lightweight bout, Mateusz Gamrot got it done via split decision against Jalin Turner.

Round one saw Gamrot land two takedowns, but Turner did well to get back on his feet and land a few stinging shots. In round two, Turner rocked Gamrot with some stinging blows, but the Pole got the takedown and landed some significant shots while in a crucifix.

Round three saw Gamrot score multiple takedowns and outgrapple Turner for much of the round, before ending up in mount and landing ground and pound. Catch the decision below.

By split decision!!@Gamer_MMA takes a CLOSE one over Jalin Turner on the #UFC285 main card pic.twitter.com/8WzdfIuIo5 — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal

Shavkat Rakhmonov remains undefeated after submitting Geoff Neal in their welterweight fight.

In round one, both fighters had success landing early on, but Rakhmonov landed a huge head kick and some massive strikes late on that had Neal wobbled. Round two saw Rakhmonov land a variety of stinging body and head shots, but Neal had his moments with some crisp boxing.

Then in round three, Neal rocked Rakhmonov early, but the Kazakh returned the favor before putting Neal out with a standing rear-naked choke. Catch the highlights below.

Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko

In the co-main event, Alex Grasso became the new women’s flyweight champ after submitting Valentina Shevchenko.

In round one, Grasso rocked Shevchenko with a huge combination, but the champ had success on the feet too. Round two saw Shevchenko land multiple takedowns and dominate from on top. Round three was a big one for Shevchenko, who took Grasso down multiple times briefly took her back.

Then in round four, Grasso took Shevchenko’s back and sunk in a rear-naked choke for the win. Catch the highlights below.

ALEXA GRASSO HAS SUBMITTED VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO!!



WE HAVE A NEW FLYWEIGHT CHAMPION 👑🇲🇽 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/t4HMH5vXnw — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

ALEXA GRASSO HAS DONE THE UNTHINKABLE! 🏆🇲🇽@AlexaGrasso dethrones Valentina Shevchenko by submission for the flyweight title!!



[ #UFC285 | B2YB @65movie ] pic.twitter.com/k2oMv4KvsW — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane

In the main event, Jon Jones claimed the UFC heavyweight title after more than three years away from the Octagon. Cementing his GOAT status among fans, Jones locked in a guillotine choke to defeat Ciryl Gane in just over two minutes. Catch all the highlights below.

Followed the game plan to a tee #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/Z4Hb52yu8s — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

Stipe next!? 👀@JonnyBones already has his sights set on his first heavyweight title defense #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/DUATmTO99u — UFC (@ufc) March 5, 2023

