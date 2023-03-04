UFC 285: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane Results & Highlights

UFC 285 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!

The main event will see Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane battle it out for the undisputed heavyweight title. While in the co-main, Valentina Shevchenko will attempt to defend her flyweight title for the eighth time when she takes on Alexa Grasso.

Elsewhere on the main card, Geoff Neal and Shavkhat Rakhmonov will face off at welterweight; lightweights Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner will do battle; and Bo Nickal will make his hotly-anticipated UFC debut against Jamie Pickett at middleweight.

And don’t forget to catch the early prelims, which will feature our Sleeper Scrap of the Week between bantamweights Da’Mon Blackshear and Farid Basharat.

The early preliminary card begins at 5:30 PM ET, the preliminary card at 8:00 PM ET and the main card at 10:00 PM ET. Two fighters failed to make weight. Geoff Neal tipped the scales four pounds over the welterweight limit, while Mana Martinez weighed in two pounds over the bantamweight limit. Both fighters will be fined 30% of their fight purse.

Make sure to follow all the UFC 285 highlights and results as they happen below!

MAIN CARD: 10:PM ET

Main Event – Heavyweight Title Bout: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Co-Main Event – Women’s Flyweight Title Bout: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Welterweight Bout: Geoff Neal (175) vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs Jalin Turner

Middleweight Bout: Bo Nickal (185.5) vs Jamie Pickett

PRELIMS: 8:00 PM ET

Bantamweight Bout: Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Middleweight Bout: Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Viviane Araujo vs Amanda Ribas

Middleweight Bout: Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

EARLY PRELIMS: 5:30PM ET

Welterweight Bout: Ian Garry vs Song Kenan

Bantamweight Bout: Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci

Bantamweight Bout: Da’Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat

Lightweight Bout: Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov