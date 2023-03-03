HomeNewsUFC News

UFC 285 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

By Curtis Calhoun
Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane, UFC 285

The full UFC 285 main card came face-to-face for the first time before they clash at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Jon Jones makes his highly-anticipated return against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event. Jones is attempting to win a title in a second division, while Gane is looking for heavyweight title retribution.

Jones and Gane will fight for the heavyweight title that is vacant after Francis Ngannou’s split from the UFC earlier this year.

In the co-main event, UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to defend her belt against the surging Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko is coming off of arguably her toughest test at flyweight in a win over Taila Santos last summer.

Top prospect Bo Nickal makes his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett. A UFC welterweight showdown between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov will look to steal the show.

In addition, lightweight contenders Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot fight for positioning in the title picture.

Check out the highlights and faceoffs from the eventful UFC 285 pre-fight press conference.

UFC 285 Press Conference Highlights

UFC 285 Press Conference Faceoffs

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grass

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Check out the full UFC 285 pre-fight press conference below.

0 Comments
Related Articles
Latest MMA News

A leading source for MMA News since 2002. Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.