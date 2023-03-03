UFC 285 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

The full UFC 285 main card came face-to-face for the first time before they clash at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
Jon Jones makes his highly-anticipated return against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event. Jones is attempting to win a title in a second division, while Gane is looking for heavyweight title retribution.
Jones and Gane will fight for the heavyweight title that is vacant after Francis Ngannou’s split from the UFC earlier this year.
In the co-main event, UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to defend her belt against the surging Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko is coming off of arguably her toughest test at flyweight in a win over Taila Santos last summer.
Top prospect Bo Nickal makes his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett. A UFC welterweight showdown between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov will look to steal the show.
In addition, lightweight contenders Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot fight for positioning in the title picture.
Check out the highlights and faceoffs from the eventful UFC 285 pre-fight press conference.
UFC 285 Press Conference Highlights
UFC 285 Press Conference Faceoffs
Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grass
Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Check out the full UFC 285 pre-fight press conference below.