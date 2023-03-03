UFC 285 Pre-Fight Press Conference Highlights & Faceoffs

The full UFC 285 main card came face-to-face for the first time before they clash at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

Jon Jones makes his highly-anticipated return against former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane in the main event. Jones is attempting to win a title in a second division, while Gane is looking for heavyweight title retribution.

Jones and Gane will fight for the heavyweight title that is vacant after Francis Ngannou’s split from the UFC earlier this year.

In the co-main event, UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to defend her belt against the surging Alexa Grasso. Shevchenko is coming off of arguably her toughest test at flyweight in a win over Taila Santos last summer.

Top prospect Bo Nickal makes his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett. A UFC welterweight showdown between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov will look to steal the show.

In addition, lightweight contenders Jalin Turner and Mateusz Gamrot fight for positioning in the title picture.

Check out the highlights and faceoffs from the eventful UFC 285 pre-fight press conference.

UFC 285 Press Conference Highlights

3 years of dedication and ready to put it on display Saturday night #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/4Y5YeVp2lc — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Not dwelling on the past.@Ciryl_Gane focused on bringing his best to #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/r91toLKLK4 — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Gane talks what it would mean to be the first man to defeat Jon Jones #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/5cBXbPApsq — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

The Bullet not giving anything away heading into Saturday's #UFC285 co-main 👀 pic.twitter.com/deIbqezNxV — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Ready for her shot at gold!@AlexaGrasso ready to use all her skills to win the title at #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/HdWYhxOaxy — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Jones on the holes he sees in Ciryl Gane's game 👀 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/KsewzfPtEk — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Ready for the biggest test of his life at #UFC285! pic.twitter.com/xfjTzQDCaF — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

A lack of heavyweight experience is the least of Bones' concern 💪 #UFC285 pic.twitter.com/7Kxj1XAztt — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

UFC 285 Press Conference Faceoffs

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

THE RETURN IS HERE!! @JonnyBones meets @Ciryl_Gane in his comeback fight for the heavyweight title this Saturday!



[ #UFC285 | March 4th | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/twBcYMJ3ve ] pic.twitter.com/JyZRt6fVI2 — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grass

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

The long-awaited debut is here!@NoBickal gets his first officially UFC action this Saturday against @JamiePickettMMA!



[ #UFC285 | March 4th | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/twBcYMJ3ve ] pic.twitter.com/THEp8d8QEb — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Jalin Turner vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Top 10 lightweights turn up the heat 🔥@Gamer_MMA and @JalinTurner ready to clash Saturday night!



[ #UFC285 | March 4th | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/twBcYMJ3ve ] pic.twitter.com/qbo8x1ac2Y — UFC (@ufc) March 3, 2023

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Check out the full UFC 285 pre-fight press conference below.