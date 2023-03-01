UFC 285 Predictions: Jones vs. Gane

Just days away from UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane, MMA News writers Curtis Calhoun, Drew Beaupré and Andrew Starc got together and shared their picks who they think will win each fight on the main card of Saturday’s big event. Join us here this weekend for our wall-to-wall coverage of UFC’s biggest pay-per-view of the year to date.

MMA News UFC 285 Predictions

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Andrew Starc: Making his UFC debut in his fourth professional fight, all eyes will be on Bo Nickal at UFC 285. It seems everyone will be looking for Nickal to get a quick finish, and against Jamie Pickett, that’s a huge possibility.

Pickett has lost four of his last six bouts, and was finished in his last two against Kyle Daukus and Denis Tiuliulin. Nickal is of course egregiously untested in MMA, but in addition to his wrestling prowess, the former Olympian has also shown he can pack a punch too. I’m predicting a submission for Nickal. (Prediction: Nickal)

Drew Beaupré: Kicking off the main card of a major PPV event for your promotional debut pretty clear defines the UFC’s interest in Nickal, and Pickett has to understand that his job is probably on the line in a bout that most people are expecting him to lose.

“The Night Wolf” currently holds a 2-4 record since joining the UFC and has been stopped in three of those four losses. He’s certainly the more experienced MMA fighter and even had a ten-fight amateur career prior to his pro debut in 2011, but everyone knows what a decorated wrestler Nickal is.

Outside of his experience and a reach advantage, it’s difficult to say if Pickett has anything working in his favor to take this fight. Nickal has all the makings of a future star for the UFC, and it will just be a matter of seeing how carefully the UFC brings him along now that he’s made it to the big show after only three pro fights. (Prediction: Nickal)

Curtis Calhoun: Bo Nickal’s MMA experience is minuscule in comparison to Jamie Pickett’s. He’ll be making his UFC debut in front of a packed house at T-Mobile Arena for one of the most highly-anticipated debuts in recent memory.

Despite the lack of experience, Nickal will find a way to get a hold of Pickett near the end of the first round to earn a submission with a guillotine choke. (Prediction: Nickal)

Consensus: Bo Nickal

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Drew Beaupré: There will obviously be questions around Gamrot’s preparation for this short-notice fight, but it does feel like he has a style the could create significant problems for Turner compared to the originally scheduled Dan Hooker.



The last time “The Tarantula” took on someone that was a significant takedown threat was when he faced Matt Frevola, which is also the most recent loss on Turner’s record. Gamrot was unable to assert his grappling as much as he’d have liked to against Beneil Dariush, but Turner’s takedown defense will need to be on point to avoid ending up on his back in this matchup.



Turner is obviously a threat to end things on the feet or snatch a submission when Gamrot shoots for a takedown, but I think facing a difficult style that he hasn’t had time to prepare for means the 27-year-old’s win streak will end at UFC 285. (Prediction: Gamrot)

Curtis Calhoun: Jalin Turner gets a last-second switch in opponents at UFC 285 but manages to outpoint Mateusz Gamrot over three rounds.

Turner will find a way to use his range on the feet, and awkward technique on the ground, to control Gamrot’s advances. Gamrot is a tough out, making this likely to go the full distance in Turner’s favor. (Prediction: Turner)

Andrew Starc: Mateusz Gamrot came up short against Beneil Dariush in October, bringing his four-fight win streak to an end. The Pole had previously announced himself as a title contender with a win over Amran Tsarukyan, which showcased his impressive wrestling skills.

And those skills could be the deciding factor against Jalin Turner. The 28-year-old has finished his previous five opponents, having most recently submitted Brad Riddell in just 45 seconds. Turner’s significant reach advantage and heavy hands could easily earn him a knockout in this one, but I think Gamrot will play it safe and get a decision win here. (Prediction: Gamrot)

Consensus: Mateusz Gamrot

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Curtis Calhoun: Shavkat Rakhmonov once again proves why he’s one of the most unique talents the welterweight division has seen.

Rakhmonov will get off to a slow start in Round 1 as he deals with Geoff Neal’s technical boxing. Once he finds his range, he’ll force a takedown before securing the win with devastating ground-and-pound. (Prediction: Rakhmonov)

Andrew Starc: After losing two in a row, Geoff Neal rebounded in late 2021 to earn a split decision against Santiago Ponzinibbio. Then, in August last year, he impressively knocked out former welterweight title contender Vicente Luque.

While Neal showed he has what it takes to hang with the division’s top ten, he has a huge challenge on his hands against Shavkat Rakhmonov, who’s finished all 16 of his career opponents. I think Rakhmonov is the real deal and will get another finish here. (Prediction: Rakhmonov)

Drew Beaupré: Rakhmonov looked extremely impressive in his first real UFC test against Neil Magny, and this matchup with Neal feels as if it’s the last step before the 28-year-old starts fighting the top names at welterweight.



“Nomad” certainly can’t take Neal lightly considering the power he possesses, but “Handz of Steel” will really only be dangerous as long as the fight stays standing. Rakhmonov’s shown himself to be a decent striker as well as a dominant grappler, so it shouldn’t take long for him to bring down the American and start hunting for a submission.



An upset victory for Neal would put the 32-year-old on the cusp of title contention, but it feels much more likely that Rakhmonov extends his undefeated record with another finish. (Prediction: Rakhmonov)

Consensus: Shavkat Rakhmonov

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Drew Beaupré: It’s obviously disappointing that Taila Santos wasn’t given a rematch with Shevchenko after arguably beating her, but Grasso does have a legitimate case for a title shot following four-straight wins.



The 29-year-old has shown significant improvements since joining the UFC back in 2016, and it’s a great achievement to have put together this current win streak and earn her first UFC title shot. Unfortunately for Grasso, she probably doesn’t have the skillset ot style necessary to test Shevchenko in the same way Santos did.



Grasso has good all-around skills and will likely give a good account of herself, but Shevchenko should defend her title here and set up either a rematch with Santos or a fight with the surging Erin Blanchfield. (Prediction: Shevchenko)

Curtis Calhoun: Alexa Grasso will prove her grit and toughness against Valentina Shevchenko but won’t be able to deal with Shevchenko’s versatility.

Shevchenko will take away a lot from her last fight against Taila Santos, using vastly-improved grappling to stop Grasso’s underrated Jiu-Jitsu. She’ll land a series of leg kicks in the middle rounds to stifle Grasso’s boxing and control the fight’s pace. (Prediction: Shevchenko)

Andrew Starc: Valentina Shevchenko’s invincibility was seemingly shattered in her last fight against Taila Santos. And the split decision win could’ve easily gone Santos’ way. With Valentina turning 35 a few days after UFC 285, are her days atop the flyweight division numbered?

Alex Grasso, meanwhile, earned a shot against the champ after stringing together four wins, having most recently defeated Viviane Araújo. But I don’t think she’s going to be the one to dethrone Shevchenko. I’m picking Valentina to get a finish here. (Prediction: Shevchenko)

Consensus: Valentina Shevchenko

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

Drew Beaupré: There’s all kind of technical analysis that could (and probably should) go into picking a winner in what is genuinely an intriguing style matchup, but I simply can’t ignore the significant intangible factors heading into this fight.



Jones might be the most talented fighter the sport has ever seen and would add to his case for being the GOAT if he claims the UFC’s heavyweight title, but I just can’t pick a fighter that’s moving up to a new weight class and hasn’t fought in over three years. (Prediction: Gane)

Andrew Starc: Jon Jones ended his light heavyweight reign with a series of not so convincing performances, including a win against Dominick Reyes which could’ve easily gone against him. Was Jones lacking motivation after dominating the division for so long? I’d like to think so, and that stepping up to heavyweight will bring out a new determined Jones.

Jones, however, must overcome numerous challenges against Ciryl Gane. Not only adjusting to a new weight class, but facing a fleet-of-foot opponent who knows how to manage fights and get the win. I think this will be a close fight, but Jones’ experience, fight IQ and wrestling will see him earn a decision here. (Prediction: Jones)

Curtis Calhoun: Jon Jones is set to remind UFC fans of his greatness with a jaw-dropping performance against Ciryl Gane.

Gane will attempt early on to land body shots with leg kicks on Jones, but this will prove futile as Jones repeatedly takes him down. After heavy wear and tear dealing with Jones’ wrestling in Round 2, Gane will succumb to a rear-naked choke submission midway through Round 3. (Prediction: Jones)

Consensus: Jon Jones

What do you think of our UFC 285 Predictions? Hit up the comments section to let us know if you agree with your picks, and to share your own!