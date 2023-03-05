UFC 286: Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3 Full Main Card Revealed

The UFC is back in London with just their second pay-per-view event, and UFC 286 is coming together nicely.

With UFC 285 in the books, fans are already forced to look ahead at the second pay-per-view of the month, as UFC 286 is set to take place at The O2 arena, in London, England in just two weeks. This is just the second time the UFC has brought a numbered event to the UK, and they are doing so with a purpose, as they are giving Leon Edwards the chance to defend his newly-minted welterweight title against the man he beat to take it, Kamaru Usman.

UFC 286 Main Card Revealed

As exciting as it is to see Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman clash for a third time after trading wins with one another, there needs to be more than a main event to sell a pay-per-view. Luckily, it seems that UFC 286 is shaping up to be at least a little deeper than it’s impressive main event.

With a main card start time of 5pm EST, UFC 286 has a must-see co-main event between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev, as well as notable talents like Marvin Vettori, Jack Shore, Muhammad Mokaev, and more. Check out the full card below as it currently stands, per the UFC, as well as start times.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 5pm EST/2pm PST)

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman (welterweight title fight)

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze

Joanne Wood vs Luana Coralina

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+, 3pm EST/12pm PST)

Nathaniel Wood vs Lerone Murphy

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani

Sam Peterson vs Yanal Ashmoz

Early Prelims (UFC Fight Pass, 1pm EST/11am PST)

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Duško Todorović

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo

It seems like there are still some elements that need hammering out, in terms of the bout order and start time of the UFC 286 prelims. Regardless, this is shaping up to be yet another exciting card, set to go down on Saturday, March 18th.

Which UFC 286 fight are you looking forward to the most?