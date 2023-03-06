UFC Fight Night 221: Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili Full Fight Card, How To Watch

This weekend, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan will return to action at UFC Fight Night 221 against Merab Dvalishvili.

Yan will attempt to end his two-fight losing streak this weekend. His last loss was against Sean O’Malley by split decision at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022. While on a losing skid, Yan is still considered one of the best bantamweights in the UFC. However, his opponent Dvalishvili presents a tough matchup. Dvalishvili is on an eight-fight win streak and is ranked third in the bantamweight division. A win for either fighter, could put them one fight away from being the next number one contender for the bantamweight title.

The co-main event will have Alexander Volkov take on Alexandr Romanov in a heavyweight bout. UFC Fight Night 221 will also have the rescheduled fight between light heavyweights Ryan Spann and Nikita Krylov. The fight was made for this weekend after Krylov pulled out of their fight on Feb. 25 due to an illness.

UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili Fight Card

Main Card

Main Event – Bantamweight Bout: #2 Petr Yan (16-4) vs. #3 Merab Dvalishvili (15-4)

– Bantamweight Bout: #2 Petr Yan (16-4) vs. #3 Merab Dvalishvili (15-4) Co-Main Event -Heavyweight Bout: #8 Alexander Volkov (35-10) vs. #13 Alexandr Romanov (16-1)

-Heavyweight Bout: #8 Alexander Volkov (35-10) vs. #13 Alexandr Romanov (16-1) Light Heavyweight Bout: #6 Nikita Krylov (29-9) vs. #8 Ryan Spann (21-7)

Featherweight Bout: Ricardo Ramos (16-4) vs. Austin Lingo (9-1)

Bantamweight Bout: #14 Said Nurmagomedov (17-2) vs. Jonathan Martinez (17-4)

Light Heavyweight Bout: Vitor Petrino (7-0) vs. Anton Turkalj (8-1)

Preliminary Card

Heavyweight Bout: Karl Williams (7-1) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (8-2-1)

Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao (27-9) vs. Davey Grant (12-6)

Middleweight Bout: Sedriques Dumas (7-0) vs. Josh Fremd (9-4)

Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista (11-2) vs. Guido Cannetti (10-6)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski (14-8) vs. JJ Aldrich (11-5)

Bantamweight Bout: Victor Henry (22-6) vs. Tony Gravely (23-8)

Flyweight Bout: #15 Tyson Nam (21-12-1) vs. Bruno Silva (12-5-2)

Welterweight Bout: Carlston Harris (17-5) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3-1)

Final card & bout order subject to change

When is UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili?

UFC Fight Night 221: Yan vs. Dvalishvili will occur on March 11 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. The preliminary card will begin at 3 PM ET/noon PT. Although the UFC has advertised the time and bout order, it may still change.

How to Watch?

UFC fans can watch the entire UFC Fight Night 221 card on ESPN+ in the United States. For subscribers, the event is free, but new members must pay $9.99.