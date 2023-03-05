UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (2/27-3/4): Devin Clark & Kennedy Nzechukwu Collide In New Jersey

MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for light heavyweight prospect Kennedy Nzechukwu, former LFA champion Charles Johnson, and The Ultimate Fighter 29 standout Andre Petroski.

With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if they’re to fill them, meaning new bouts are confirmed each and every week.

While it was a relatively busy week in other promotions, with former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez receiving their first assignments in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, there was just one major matchmaking announcement out of the MMA leader. For information on that, check out the link below:

It was a busy week overall for fight announcements, though, with a number of lower-profile matchups coming together. For some of those, check out this week’s quick hits:

And for detailed information on some notable fights that may have flown under your radar between February 27 and March 4, scroll down and check out this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin.

Cody Durden vs. Charles Johnson – UFC Vegas 72 (April 29)

There’s set to be bad blood inside the Apex on April 29 when flyweights Cody Durden and Charles Johnson collide at UFC Vegas 72.

Durden (14-4-1) has found form following an inconsistent start inside the Octagon. Since a quick submission loss to rising star Muhammad Mokaev left him with a negative 1-2-1 promotional record, the 31-year-old has secured back-to-back victories over JP Buys and Carlos Mota. Next, he’ll meet a former opponent of the latter’s.

Having repeatedly directed trash talk towards Johnson (13-4) on social media, Durden will finally have the chance to share the Octagon with the former LFA titleholder. Since an unsuccessful debut opposite Mokaev, one of three shared opponents Johnson and Durden have in the UFC — the others being Mota and Jimmy Flick — “InnerG” has gone 2-1. Most recently, the 32-year-old suffered a close split decision loss to Ode Osbourne at UFC Vegas 70.

This flyweight fight was first reported by MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin.

Devin Clark vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu – UFC 288 (May 6)

Light heavyweights Devin Clark and Kennedy Nzechukwu will look to stake their claims for a spot in the rankings when they share the cage at UFC 288 on May 6.

Clark (14-7) made a successful start to his 2023 last month, outpointing Da Woon Jung at UFC Vegas 68. The victory marked an immediate rebound for “Brown Bear,” who was knocked out by the now-ranked Azamat Murzakanov at UFC San Diego last August.

The 32-year-old South Dakota native will next look for his first win streak since 2020 when he meets Nzechukwu (11-3) at the New Jersey-held May pay-per-view. “African Savage” has found the best form of his UFC career to date in recent times. After bouncing back from a two-fight skid by stopping Karl Roberson, the 30-year-old Nigerian made the most of the late-notice main event spotlight at UFC Vegas 65 last November by knocking out Ion Cuțelaba.

This light heavyweight bout was first reported by MMA Junkie.

Devin Clark (14-7) vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu (11-3) is headed to #UFC288 on May 6, multiple sources tell @MikeBohn and me. Story headed to @MMAjunkie. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) March 1, 2023

Andre Petroski vs. Armen Petrosyan – UFC 288 (May 6)

It will be a battle of The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series when Andre Petroski and Armen Petrosyan throw down at UFC 288.

While he wasn’t victorious on TUF 29 in 2021, falling to eventual victor Bryan Battle in the semifinals, Petroski (9-1) emerged as one of the standout performers. He’s enhanced that reputation so far inside the Octagon, building a perfect 4-0 record courtesy of wins over Michael Gillmore, Hu Yaozong, Nick Maximov, and Wellington Turman.

Next, the 31-year-old Springfield native will look to continue his charge at the expense of Petrosyan (7-2). “Superman” has had a mixed bag since earning a contract on DWCS in 2021. While the Armenian debuted with an impressive win over Gregory Rodrigues, he fell to defeat against the fast-rising Caio Borralho at UFC Vegas 58. Most recently, Petrosyan rebounded by outpointing AJ Dobson at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.

This middleweight matchup was first reported by Eurosport Nederland’s Marcel Dorff.

🚨🚨The Petros Collide🚨🚨



On May 6th at #UFC288 a middleweight bout between Andre Petroski and Armen Petrosyan is set to take place. Location TBA. pic.twitter.com/Q79qfmVAcP — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) February 27, 2023

Who do you envision having their hands raised in these UFC matchups?