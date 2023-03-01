UFC Prospect Gets Robbed In Las Vegas Shortly After Debut Win

UFC lightweight Nurullo Aliev and his team had a few items stolen from a Las Vegas hotel parking lot last weekend.

AgFight was the first to report the news of Aliev and his team getting robbed. Local police in Las Vegas are investigating the robbery and are collecting evidence at present.

AgFight reports that Aliev’s team had money, documents, and electronic devices stolen from them in a parking lot. Aliev and his team returned to their vehicle after UFC Vegas 70 to find their car had been broken into with the windows smashed.

Hotel staff at the Palace Station hotel allegedly declined to provide Aliev access to security cameras, which could’ve been used to help identify the culprits. A vehicle linked to the suspects was later located off-site, but Aliev and his team’s belongings weren’t inside.

This piece of news comes amidst Aliev’s biggest win of his MMA career at UFC Vegas 70. He defeated Rafael Alves via majority decision to remain unbeaten in the cage.

Nurullo Aliev Picked Up His First UFC Win At UFC Vegas 70

The 23-year-old Aliev’s victory didn’t come without controversy. Midway through the opening round, Aliev appeared to bite Alves during an exchange, resulting in a one-point deduction from referee Mark Smith.

Despite the odd occurrence, Aliev walked away with his first UFC win after a successful stint on Dana White’s Contender Series. Back home in Tajikistan, fans packed a local stadium to watch his debut.

Before getting a UFC contract, Aliev fought in AMC and GFC in successful stints in both promotions. He’s fought at welterweight for the majority of his career but opted a move down to lightweight in the UFC.

Aliev and his team have yet to publically comment on the alleged robbery in Las Vegas.

