UFC Rankings Report: Jon Jones & Alexa Grasso Title Wins Shake Up The P4P Lists

The official rankings have been updated following UFC 285, and MMA News has got you covered with a full report on all the changes!

Men’s Pound for Pound: The major story from this week’s update surrounds the men’s pound-for-pound rankings. The list has been widely debated ever since Alexander Volkanovski maintained top spot despite his loss to then-#2 fighter Islam Makhachev. As it turns out, that discussion was to be a temporary one.

Just weeks after the showdown pitting the top two P4P athletes against each other, they’ve been usurped by the throne’s former occupier, Jon Jones. The light heavyweight legend headlined UFC 285 in what was his comeback from a three-year layoff. Having submitted Ciryl Gane with ease to secure the heavyweight gold, “Bones” has regained the P4P crown.

With Jones’ rise from #10 to #1, everyone previously ranked in the top nine have each slipped one position.

Women’s Pound for Pound: It wasn’t just the men’s P4P list that saw major movement. Following her shocking victory over previously long-reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso has jumped straight to #2 on the list, behind only two-division champion Amanda Nunes.

With the Mexican’s entry, those formerly holding spots in the top nine have dropped one position each. One-time flyweight title challenger Taila Santos, however, has fallen two spots to #12, with Manon Fiorot maintaining her place at #11. It’s a similar story for strawweight Marina Rodriguez, who has fallen two places to #14, now leaving her below Raquel Pennington.

The changes have meant a quick exit for Tatiana Suarez, who returned to #15 last week courtesy of her return victory late last month.

Women’s Strawweight: Having secured a standout victory at flyweight this past weekend, Amanda Ribas has found herself dropping two positions to #11 at 115 pounds. The beneficiaries of that are Virna Jandiroba (#9) and Michelle Waterson-Gomez (#10). Elsewhere, Tatiana Suarez has also been bumped up one position to #12 at the expense of Angela Hill.

Women’s Flyweight: While she’s had a slight tumble at strawweight, Ribas is now ranked in two weight classes. Following her win over Viviane Araujo, the Brazilian has entered the ranks at #9. Her fallen opponent, meanwhile, has dropped two spots to #10, with Jennifer Maia ascending to #8. The previous top five have also all shifted down a place courtesy of Grasso’s win.

In addition, those occupying spots in the bottom five of the top 15 have also dropped a place each, with Miranda Maverick falling out entirely.

Women’s Bantamweight: The changes at women’s bantamweight come courtesy of Mayra Bueno Silva, who submitted Lina Länsberg with a kneebar last month. She’s received a delayed reward, jumping former champion Miesha Tate (#11) and Julia Avila (#12) to enter the top 10.

Women’s Featherweight: No changes.

Flyweight: No changes.

Bantamweight: Despite no major action at UFC 285, there has been one change at 135 pounds. Adrian Yanez, who is set to face Rob Font at UFC 287 next month, has moved up one place to #12. As a result, Chris Gutiérrez has fallen one spot.

Featherweight: No changes.

Lightweight: No changes.

Welterweight: Shavkat Rakhmonov was one of the biggest movers this week, with his victory over Geoff Neal in Saturday’s Fight of the Night netting him the #6 spot at 170 pounds. With that, Stephen Thompson (#7), Neal (#8), Sean Brady (#9), and Vicente Luque (#10) have fallen one place each.

Michael Chiesa has also dropped one spot to #13, having previously shared #12 with Neil Magny.

Middleweight: Despite defeating the then-#5-ranked Derek Brunson at UFC 285, Dricus du Plessis has found himself one position short of the top five. The South African has slotted in one spot behind Paulo Costa at #6. Meanwhile, Brunson has fallen to #8 owing to his loss, with Roman Dolidze (#9) and Jack Hermansson (#10) also dropping one step each behind. Sean Strickland, however, has stayed at #7.

Light Heavyweight: No changes.

Heavyweight: With a new divisional titleholder, there’s been movement at heavyweight. As well as Jones’ spot on the throne being confirmed, his likely next opponent Stipe Miocic has risen from #2 to share the #1 place with Gane. Further down the ladder, Alexander Romanov has fallen one spot to #14 ahead of his fight against Alexander Volkov this weekend, with Jailton Almeida moving up.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.