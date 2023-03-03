Details Revealed For 2023 UFC International Fight Week

2023 UFC International Fight Week will take place July 3-9 in Las Vegas, NV with several events throughout the city.

The annual event is a hit amongst fans, pundits, and fighters alike. The week features plenty of meet-and-greet events, panels, and the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, all culminating in one of the biggest UFC cards of the year.

UFC 290 will cap off the week at T-Mobile Arena on July 8th. The headliner for the card has yet to be revealed but will likely be announced in the coming months.

Here’s an itinerary of some of the key events during this year’s UFC International Fight Week.

UFC X – July 7-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

UFC 290 – July 8th at T-Mobile Arena

UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony – July 6th at TBA location

The UFC Hall of Fame ceremony for the Class of 2023 will feature the inductions of Jens Pulver and José Aldo. Aldo’s induction was announced at UFC 283, while Pulver’s was revealed during UFC 284.

This year’s annual celebration takes place during the 30th anniversary of the promotion. Other events and panels are expected to be revealed as we get closer to the festivities.

