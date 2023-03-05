UFC Welterweight Teases That Fight Against Colby Covington Is ‘Coming Soon’

A recent tweet sent out by Belal Muhammad during UFC 285 indicates that he might be taking on Colby Covington in the near future.

The 34-year-old is currently the UFC’s #4-ranked welterweight contender after handing Sean Brady the first loss of his professional career at UFC 280. That win also marked the second TKO victory of Muhammad’s career and extended his winning streak to eight fights, not counting his No Contest against current Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards in 2021.

“Remember the Name” has been eager to get back into the cage and even feels that he’s done enough to warrant a welterweight title shot, but Muhammad also recently suggested a matchup with #4-ranked Colby Covington.

Belal Muhammad Teases Colby Covington Matchup

Muhammad hasn’t been shy about calling out the former interim welterweight champion, and a recent tweet from the 34-year-old implied that maybe he’ll finally be taking on Covington soon.

“Coming soon”

“Chaos” claimed the UFC’s interim welterweight title in 2018 and took a seven-fight winning streak into a matchup with Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 when he attempted to unify the welterweight titles. A knockout loss in that matchup led Covington to a win against former champion Tyron Woodley before he once again fell to Usman, and the 35-year-old last fought when he defeated Jorge Masivdal in the main event of UFC 272.

The UFC’s welterweight division has a number of fighters in the hunt for a title shot, including the undefeated and #3-ranked Khamzat Chimaev. The welterweight title will be on the line when Edwards and Usman meet for their trilogy fight at UFC 286, and if Muhammad does end up facing Covington it could be the perfect chance for “Remember the Name” to make his case for a shot at the belt.

How do you think a matchup between Muhammad and Covington would go?