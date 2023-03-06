Valentina Shevchenko Reveals ‘Frustration’ In First Address To Fans Following UFC 285 Loss

Former UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has shared some thoughts on her UFC 285 defeat.

In a massive upset, Alexa Grasso secured the submission win over ‘Bullet’ late in the fourth round with a face crank. The defeat broke Shevchenko’s lengthy unbeaten run at flyweight in the promotion.

MMA Junkie

The upset follows arguably Shevchenko’s most controversial title defense back at UFC 275. There, she held onto the title via split-decision against Taila Santos. Many at the time argued that Santos had done enough to be declared the winner.

For Shevchenko, who’s been butting heads with rising star Erin Blanchfield of late, this setback has potentially completely changed her 2023 trajectory. The oft-rumored third Amanda Nunes bout now seems much further away.

“Ready To Start All Over” – Valentina Shevchenko

‘Bullet’ recently took to Twitter to share some thoughts on her recent setback against Alexa Grasso.

Shevchenko expressed her frustrations with the result, opining that she’d dominated much of the contest before then. ‘Bullet’ closed off by revealing she’s ready to start again before expressing love for her fans.

“Fight doesn’t forget any mistake! Especially it feels frustrating when you was dominating all the fight. No excuses, only hard work! Ready to start all over. Love you all,” Shevchenko wrote.

https://twitter.com/BulletValentina/status/1632779447047954432

Considering her domination claim, it’s hardly surprising Shevchenko will pursue an immediate rematch with Grasso. Many have cited ‘Bullet’s spinning strikes as a major flaw in her arsenal that led to Grasso securing the submission win.

Another tweet from Shevchenko further thanked her fans for their support before highlighting her interest in an rematch.

“Thank you everyone for the support! Truly appreciate all of you! In good and bad thank you for being with me. Difficult times built strong people. Martial Arts is my LIFE and I will be back for immediate rematch stronger than ever,” ‘Bullet’ tweeted.

Do you think Valentina Shevchenko will be able to regain the gold this year?