Valentina Shevchenko Sends Chilling Reminder To Alexa Grasso: ‘I Know Your Fears’

Having seen her upcoming challenger’s confidence, UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko has sent a chilling warning to Alexa Grasso.

This weekend, Shevchenko will make the walk to the Octagon for the UFC 285 co-main event, in which she’ll put her 125-pound belt on the line for the eighth time since her 2018 crowning.

Having gotten past Jennifer Maia, Jéssica Andrade, Lauren Murphy, and Taila Santos in recent years, the next contender to step up to the plate is the #6-ranked Grasso, who aspires to become the first Mexican-born female champion in the UFC.

Two days until they fight for the flyweight throne 👑@BulletValentina and @AlexaGrasso are set to meet in our #UFC285 co-main! pic.twitter.com/Rn8jlEanxy — UFC (@ufc) March 2, 2023

And motivated by the recent successes of her compatriots Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodríguez, Grasso appears confident in having her hand raised inside T-Mobile Arena come March 4, even suggesting that she’s identified weaknesses in Shevchenko’s game.

“Bullet,” however, has fired back, reminding her rival that she’s made assessments of her own.

Shevchenko Warns Grasso Ahead Of UFC 285 Collision

During her appearance at UFC 285 media day on Wednesday, Shevchenko provided her take on her latest fight buildup, and specifically the approach that Grasso has taken when discussing the Kyrgyzstani.

After bringing up the Mexican’s remarks about exposing a weakness in the champ’s game come fight night, Shevchenko reminded the challenger that she’s also identified vulnerable points and “fears” to exploit inside the Octagon.

“I heard that she also mentioned about everyone has a weak point, something like that. And that she will figure out where is this weak point,” Shevchenko noted. “I wanna say, I wanna leave a reminder — while you’re trying to figure out my weak point, don’t forget about your weak point, don’t forget about your fears. I know her fears, I know her weak point, and I will use it in my game.”

While Shevchenko’s most recent defense portrayed her as more beatable than she’s appeared since ascending to the flyweight mountaintop, “Bullet” is seemingly extremely confident about delivering a more emphatic display against Grasso.

In doing so, she’ll certainly send a message to the likes of Erin Blanchfield, whose self-belief about successfully challenging the so-far unstoppable divisional queen is higher than ever.

Image: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

