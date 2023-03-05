Video: Unhinged Jake Gyllenhaal ‘Fights’ At UFC 285 And Wins In Spectacular Fashion

A delay in the UFC 285 prelims set the stage for Jake Gyllenhaal to appear and make his Octagon debut in impressive fashion.

The celebrated actor previously surprised fans by showing up at the UFC 285 weigh ins to face off with former UFC fighter Jay Hieron. The 42-year-old has the leading role in the upcoming remake of the classic Patrick Swayze film Roadhouse, which also features UFC superstar and former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Gyllenhaal’s appearance at the UFC 285 weigh ins was already unexpected enough, but the actor also made the walk to the Octagon during the broadcast for UFC 285.

Jake Gyllenhaal Scores Knockout Finish At UFC 285

Every fighter dreams of scoring a highlight-reel finish in the UFC’s Octagon, and Gyllenhaal chanelled his inner Jorge Masvidal to land a flying knee before battering his opponent with a brutal flurry of punches.

Jake Gyllenhaal enters the UFC Octagon and wins in spectacular fashion! 🤯#UFC285 | #RoadHousepic.twitter.com/5L8HG2vMb3 — Screen Off Script (@ScreenOffScript) March 5, 2023

Gyllenhaal’s appearance in the cage took place immediately after Ian Machado Garry scored a third-round finish over Kenan Song in a welterweight bout on the UFC 285 prelims.

Details on McGregor’s role in Roadhouse are still relatively scarce, but the fact that the UFC helped with what are presumably several key scenes from the film indicates that it may be a fitting way for “The Notorious” to make his acting debut.

The 34-year-old has been out of action since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, but the Irishman was recently confirmed as a coach for Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and is expected to fight opposing coach Michael Chandler following the conclusion of the season.

What do you think of Gyllenhaal’s debut in the Octagon?