Watch: Alexa Grasso Practiced Key Sequence Leading Up To UFC 285 Win

UFC Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso planned the finishing sequence against Valentina Shevchenko for months ahead of her UFC 285 upset win.

Grasso earned the biggest win of her career when she submitted Shevchenko in the UFC 285 co-main event on Saturday. After a back-and-forth first few rounds, Grasso pulled off a perfectly executed counter to take Shevchenko’s back in the fourth and eventually force the tap.

Grasso was a massive underdog entering UFC 285, despite Shevchenko’s close call in her last fight against Taila Santos at UFC 275. While Shevchenko seemed to turn the tide in the middle rounds at UFC 285, Grasso countered a spinning kick perfectly to set up the clinching face crank.

Some felt that Grasso acted purely off instinct, but this was a moment that she had planned for most of her camp.

Alexa Grasso Planned To Counter Valentina Shevchenko’s Spinning Kicks

In a recent Instagram story post, as re-shared by MMA Junkie‘s Danny Segura, Grasso planned the move to take Shevchenko’s back for months.

Alexa Grasso drilling the counter to Valentina Shevchevko's spinning kick in the lock room at #UFC285.



She writes on Instagram:



"The back take after the spinning kick was trained for MONTHS."

Grasso’s preparation for the biggest moment of her career mirrors similar moves from the likes of Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal. Ahead of his head kick finish of Kamaru Usman, Edwards planned out the opening during his camp, as footage later revealed.

Masvidal also planned his famous flying knee knockout of Ben Askren just minutes before making the walk to the Octagon for their fight.

Grasso has been on a roll since making the full-time move from strawweight to flyweight. She’s won five straight fights and is the latest Mexican-born champion to earn a title so far in 2023.

Grasso will likely face Shevchenko in an immediate rematch for her first title defense. UFC President Dana White and the rest of the brass have yet to confirm this will be the case, but it’s arguably the most logical option.

For now, Grasso is basking in her newfound fame and her journey to the title, and her preparation leading up to her fight-securing decision makes her win even more remarkable.

What was your reaction to Alexa Grasso’s upset win at UFC 285?