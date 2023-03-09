Video: Jake Paul Runs From Floyd Mayweather & His Entourage, Twitter Reacts

Footage has emerged showing YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul being confronted by all-time pugilism great Floyd Mayweather and his group.

While Paul no longer has a fight coming up, having suffered his first professional loss last time out at the hands of British professional Tommy Fury, that hasn’t stopped “The Problem Child” getting involved in drama.

This time, the former Disney star has been made to revisit his feud with Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the best to have ever laced the gloves.

The pair first came to blows in 2021 prior to Logan Paul’s exhibition match with “Money.” While in attendance at a press conference to support his brother, Jake sparked chaos by plucking Mayweather’s hat off his head.

The undefeated boxer is seemingly not over that, as well as a number of remarks made by Paul since. That was on display Wednesday night, when Mayweather and his entourage confronted the online star outside Florida’s Miami-Dade Arena following Miami Heat’s defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In the video, which was obtained by TMZ Sports, Paul can be seen behind a security guard while Mayweather and his group appear opposite. At one point, the individual behind the camera asks whether they were going to “bust him up.”

Soon after, Paul runs away from the scene whilst being pursued by some of Mayweather’s team.

Paul was quick to address the situation, taking to his Instagram Story with a video. The 26-year-old Cleveland native broke down the altercation, claiming that Mayweather and “50 dudes” were waiting for him outside the stadium.

“I’m leaving the Miami Heat game and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like, some side alley, waiting for me outside the stadium,” Paul said. “And they’re like, ‘So what’s up? What’s all that talk now?’ I’m like, ‘First of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad at about it? Come on, bro.’

“And then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try to jump me. I’m out that b*tch. Floyd, you wanna run it one on one? No problem, but I’m not dumb. I’m tough, I don’t need to prove my toughness. But I’m not f*cking dumb,” Paul continued. “Dipped out that b*tch. Floyd, you’re a h*e, bro. You’re mad ’cause I took your f*cking hat? Are you serious? Get over it, bro.””

In a subsequent tweet, Paul suggested that he’d be happy to throw down with Mayweather if he showed up without a heavy entourage.

Unsurprisingly, Paul’s public clash with Mayweather quickly went viral, with a number of fans, fighters, and other prominent names reacting to the altercation.

While some took humor out of Paul’s decision to quickly exit the environment, a number of others defended that call and insisted that it was the smart move. That group includes UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling.

There were, of course, a number of Paul’s detractors who saw things differently, including his rivals KSI and Dillon Danis.

The community as a whole was largely split. While some fans took aim at Mayweather for confronting Paul alongside a sizable group, others accused “The Problem Child” of acting tough until in-person.

What’s your take on the filmed confrontation between Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather?