The Wild World of Fighting: Cocaine Bear Endorses Jon Jones, Rick Ross Boxing, & More (3/4/23)

The time has come once again, for the Wild World of Fighting, the series that is constantly pulsing with picograms of greatness.

[DISCLAIMER: ANY VIEWS EXPRESSED IN THIS PIECE ARE THOSE OF THE AUTHOR AND DO NOT REFLECT THE OPINIONS AND BELIEFS OF THE WEBSITE AND ITS AFFILIATES. WELCOME TO THE WILD WORLD OF FIGHTING]

This week we will be taking a trip down a path consisting of an unlikely but fitting sponsor for Jon Jones, a new Russian bear wrestling video, and much more. So put your mouth guard in, because it’s seconds out for the next round of the Wild World of Fighting.

Rick Ross Has Hands?

There has never been a shortage of celebrities crossing over into the world of combat sports, whether it is Kristen Bell and Tom Hardy doing Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, or Mark Zuckerberg having personal training sessions with Alexander Volkanovski in the Metaverse. The latest person to join the club is rapper and music executive Rick Ross.

Video was recently making the rounds online, showing Ross hitting pads with his boxing coach. While his form was not the best, it was clear that there was some power behind the shots he was throwing.

Rick Ross tryna knock out his trainer 😭 pic.twitter.com/ULmTsfTXdS — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) February 24, 2023

The replies to this video seemed to be a mix between trolls roasting Rick Ross for his form, and fans praising him for stepping up to do something out of his normal comfort zone. Sure, he may clearly be a beginner when it comes to technical striking, but everyone starts somewhere, and this is as good a place for a beginner as possible.

Another Day, Another Russian Wrestling A Bear

In the Wild World of Fighting, it was former UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov who popularized the idea that people from his region of the world, have a tendency to wrestle with bears on occasion. Particularly, it was the now-iconic video of him wrestling a bear cub as a child, which certainly set the wheels in motion for this assertion.

As it turns out though, you do not have to be a child from Russia to wrestle a bear. Instead, as one gentleman so kindly pointed out, you can be a fully grown adult who likes to don a wrestling singlet and take on an equally grown bear, in the snow-filled woods.

To be clear, this is not something that anyone is advised to try at home, even if you just so happen to have both a singlet and a giant bear in your closet. Nevertheless, that is some impressive strength coming from a man who is taking on something several hundreds of pounds heavier than he.

Auto-Lock Needs An Update

Don’t you hate when you sit down to play your favorite button-smashing video game, you load in and start a battle, but all of a sudden you auto-lock on the wrong enemy by mistake, and before you realize it, the massive strike you have saved XP for gets wasted on the wrong enemy? Well, it turns out that can happen in real life, too.

Video was posted to Twitter, showing a clip from a recent MMA event, titled Fighting Nexus Vol. 30. In this clip, one fighter came out of his corner charging with a flying side kick, only he threw it at the referee instead of his opponent.

The original poster explained that the fighter in question actually likes to play pranks and have fun during his fights, and that this was a scripted moment done for entertainment. Either way, it was an absolutely unhinged scene to watch unfold without that context.

Jon Jones Scores a New Sponsor (Sort Of)

One could say that the Wild World of Fighting could never be any crazier than during a Jon Jones fight week, and that has certainly proven to be true ahead of his long-awaited return and heavyweight debut at UFC 285. Between the tension of seeing the former champ’s new physique, and the general tinge of uncertainty that taints any Jon Jones fight, there have been a lot of talking points for this fight.

One particular point of interest that seems to have been brushed under the rug, was the recent endorsement that Jones unofficially received. After MMA comedian Adam Hunter made a joke that Jones would walk out to his fight with Ciryl Gane, accompanied by the world famous Cocaine Bear, a blatant reference to Jones’ failed test for cocaine in 2015, the Twitter page of the real-life story turned feature film responded in support of the MMA legend.

i'm ready — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) March 1, 2023

Do not get confused though, as Jones appears to be keeping himself away from partying bears, at least until after the fight. In fact, it seems like he may be taking things a little more seriously than Gane, as the days count down to the fight.

Jon Jones’ TV 🎥 Ciryl Gane’s TV 🎮



There are different ways to get ready for a major fight #UFC285 (via @ufc) pic.twitter.com/sj218rXB9o — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 2, 2023

After three years away from the sport, it is good for Jon to have people in his corner, ready to support him in his comeback. Although, who would have guessed that Cocaine Bear was ride-or-die like that?

Daniel Cormier Done Dirty

Heading into UFC 285, another interesting question people had, was wether or not Daniel Cormier would be in the arena to commentate for his long-time bitter rival Jon Jones. Despite their years of animosity, it seems as if the two former champions are able to be professional enough for a night, as Jones publicly spoke about being down to have DC on commentary at UFC 285, which is ultimately going to be the case.

However, poor Daniel Cormier can never seem to get through a conversation about Jones, without ESPN busting his chops at least a little bit. This was no more evident than whenit was flashed on-screen during the UFC 285 weigh-in show, that DC was only there because he was given permission from Jones.

Of course, Cormier took the joke in stride, but did not seem to be particularly entertained by the antics of his broadcast team. No matter how professional DC is, nor how close they may get to finally squashing their beef, there has never been anyone to get under Cormier’s skin like Jones.

That brings us to the end of this week’s edition of the Wild World of Fighting. We hope to see you back next week, so long as Jon Jones approves it.

Were there any wild moments from the week that we missed? Sound off in the comments, and enjoy the fights!