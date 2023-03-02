Yaroslav Amosov Issues Open Invitation To Fight Leon Edwards, Other Top 170lbers

Bellator Welterweight Champion Yaroslav Amosov is highly confident in his chances if a fight with Leon Edwards ever came to fruition.

Amosov made his triumphant return to the Bellator cage this past weekend by defeating Logan Storley at Bellator 291. He earned a unanimous decision win after months away from competition to fight on the front lines in Ukraine.

Amosov’s win will likely move him up a few spots in the Bellator pound-for-pound rankings. For the first time in recent MMA history, Bellator has at least two champions, Amosov and middleweight champ Johnny Eblen, who could give the current UFC champions at both weight classes problems.

On the off chance that Bellator and the UFC would co-promote events together, Amosov feels he would prove he’s the top dog in a matchup with Edwards.

Yaroslav Amosov Declares He’s The World’s Top Welterweight

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Amosov gave his thoughts on hypothetical super fights against Leon Edwards and others.

“I think all sportsmen must think that they’re No. 1. Yes, of course, I’m No. 1 in the world. If champions from other promotions want to fight with me, we’ll fight in Bellator, of course.”

Bellator is open to working with other promotions to co-host events. They recently hosted a collaboration with RIZIN on New Year’s Eve, featuring top names like AJ McKee and Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire.

Amosov earned the welterweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 260. The fight with Storley was his first title defense after he was originally supposed to face Michael ‘Venom’ Page at Bellator 281.

The scary part about Amosov is he’s still getting better in MMA. He’s just 29 years old and arguably just approaching the start of his physical prime.

Edwards will defend the belt against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 next month. He pulled off a come-from-behind win over Usman at UFC 278 last year.

Amosov is confident in his skillset and feels he’ll continue to prove why he’s one of the most dangerous fighters in the world.

