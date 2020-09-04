3 UFC Fighters Suspended For Marijuana, 1 For Amphetamines

4 UFC fighters have been suspended for testing positive for banned substances. 3 of the suspended fighters tested positive tests for marijuana and a 4th for amphetamines.

According to a report from ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, Jamahal Hill, Tim Elliott, and Luis Pena have been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Thursday for testing positive for marijuana. Deron Winn was also suspended for testing positive for amphetamines.

UFC Suspensions

Tim Elliott has been suspended for 4.5 months and 15% of his show purse from his UFC on ESPN 9 fight against Bradon Royval. He was also ordered to pay $218.04 in court fees. He’ll be eligible to fight again in mid-October. He received a reduced suspension due to having taken the fight on short notice.

Jamahal Hill also tested positive for marijuana stemming from his UFC on ESPN 9 fight against Klidson Abreu. He received a 6-month suspension and a 15% fine of his show purse for the fight. He also was ordered to pay $218.04 in court fees.

Luis Pena tested positive for marijuana stemming from his fight against Khama Worthy at UFC on ESPN 12. He also received a reduced suspension due to having taken the fight on short notice. Pena was suspended 4.5 months, fined 15% of his show purse and ordered to pay the same court fees.

Marijuana is not banned out of competition and Pena and Elliott both argued that the positive tests came from residual amounts left in their system after having taken short-notice fights.

As for middleweight Deron Winn, he has been suspended 9 months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for testing positive for amphetamines from his fight at UFC 248. He was fined $1800 and ordered to pay court costs. Winn will need to provide a clean drug test before receiving another license to fight.