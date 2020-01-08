4 Things to Consider for UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

The upcoming fight at UFC 246 between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone has fight fans excited for the first UFC pay-per-view of 2020. The matchup has oddsmakers favoring McGregor. While UFC President Dana White says McGregor wants this to be the first of three fights in the new year, he also feels Cerrone is being severely overlooked.

When looking at a matchup with a polarizing figure like McGregor versus a veteran like Cerrone, here are four things to consider.