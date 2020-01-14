5 Fights To Watch At UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

5 Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Elliott and Askarov are fighting on the early prelims and if fans saw Moreno and Askarov’s last fight and Elliott’s fight against former champ Demetrious Johnson this could be Fight of the Night. However, Askarov’s undefeated record comes with all finishes minus the draw against Moreno. Elliott has a lot of great chokes in his arsenal as does Askarov so these may forego the grappling all together and give the fans a firefight the flyweights have been known to deliver in combat sports.

There will probably be other fights that stand out once the night is through, but these five are the ones that fans can get excited about before UFC 246.

What fight are you most looking forward to?