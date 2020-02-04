5 Fights To Watch At UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes

5 Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

A former LFA champion in Lee and a former Invicta FC champion in Murphy should already have this match highlighted in any list of fights to watch. In fact, with most of Murphy’s wins coming by way of knockout or TKO and Lee’s wins by submission this could fall under the classic “striker vs. grappler” category. Lee is coming off a loss too so she may bring the fight to Murphy in order to not pick up another defeat.

UFC 247 has plenty of reasons to make you tune in. Of course, for the hardcore fans, every card is worth watching from top-to-bottom but after UFC 246 that came with all the hype of a returning Conor McGregor, momentum can keep going or fade depending on what fans are looking for. These events in the first quarter of the year can make for some exciting fights in the near future so UFC 247 should be on your radar this weekend.

What fights are you looking forward to at UFC 247?