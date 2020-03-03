5 Fights To Watch At UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

It seems like UFC 247 was not that long ago, but UFC 248 brings two title fights with it as well as some great matches throughout the event. While fans are focused on the main and co-main event, there are some other fights that might bring some added excitement leading up to the title bouts.
1UFC 248 Main Event: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero
Watching Adesanya compete has been fun for fight fans. As his competition has gotten better, so has his skillset, which is why he currently holds the middleweight title. However, despite Romero’s numbers on paper, every time he shows up to fight he might not have walked away with the win, but he has left his opponents walking away battered. Adesanya is the favorite but Romero has been a threat to anyone that holds the middleweight title.
2UFC 248 Co-Main Event: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jędrzejczyk
Zhang had a rough time getting to this fight, so she will likely bring a lot of aggression to Jędrzejczyk. While Jędrzejczyk had her own string of losses in the past, she seems to have gotten past that with her win over Michelle Waterson last Fall. Zhang is coming off her own spectacular finish when she won the strawweight title with a first-round stoppage over Jessica Andrade. A former champ versus a current champ is certainly one worth watching.
3Sean O’Malley vs. José Alberto Quiñónez
This fight is likely on a lot of fans’ list simply because it is O’Malley’s first fight since he had to sit out a suspension. While he did stay, busy and recently competed in Quintet Ultra, his claim to fame comes from competing under MMA rules. O’Malley won many fans over when he got his contract in Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017. He has an undefeated record overall in his time in MMA and Quiñónez is likely looking to hand him his first loss.
4Gerald Meerschaert vs. Deron Winn
When two fighters are coming off losses, matching them together can make for a great fight. While the experience of Meerschaert might overshadow Winn’s, Winn has shown he has the ability to knock out anyone he is matched up with out of nowhere. It could make for a great upset, but Meerschaert likely will not make that easy for Winn. It should make for a good fight.
5Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana
This fight is on the early prelims and is likely one where the competitors might be competing to stay with the UFC. With both women coming off losses, only one can walk away the winner but Viana has already lost three in a row. Nothing is more dangerous than fighters with a lot to lose and that could make for a great fight.
There are certainly more bouts on UFC 248 worth bringing up that will likely compete for “Fight of the Night” honors but fans will have to wait until afterward to see which ones those are.
What fights are you looking forward to at UFC 248?
If yoel dont knock him out or wear him down . Iggy wins by points