5 Fights To Watch At UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero

5 Emily Whitmire vs. Polyana Viana

This fight is on the early prelims and is likely one where the competitors might be competing to stay with the UFC. With both women coming off losses, only one can walk away the winner but Viana has already lost three in a row. Nothing is more dangerous than fighters with a lot to lose and that could make for a great fight.

There are certainly more bouts on UFC 248 worth bringing up that will likely compete for “Fight of the Night” honors but fans will have to wait until afterward to see which ones those are.

What fights are you looking forward to at UFC 248?