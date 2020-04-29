5 Fights To Watch At UFC 249

This is the second attempt at bringing UFC 249 to fight fans. This time, the event is scheduled to be held in Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. If nothing else keeps this one from happening, the entire card is stacked with plenty of matches to make fight fans want to watch.
It goes without question that Tony Ferguson versus Justin Gaethje along with the co-main event between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz are “must-see” bouts. However, there are some other bouts that might be of interest in this comeback card for the UFC. Here are five fights to watch for UFC 249.
1Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan de Castro
Dana White told Yahoo Sports that this fight would be the main card opener for UFC 249 and there’s a reason for that. Of de Castro’s six wins, five come by way of knockout. When you match that against Hardy’s 5-2 record with all five wins coming by way of knockout, it is a good way to ensure a match will end in an entertaining fashion.
2Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza
This is a great striker versus grappler match. When Hall wins, he does so in ways that make highlight reels for the UFC. When it comes to the ground game, if Souza gets Hall there it should make for entertaining scrambles, or submission attempts. Hall survived Antonio Carlos Junior in his last match and walked away the winner, so this match may not bring what folks are expecting from it.
3Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
Stephens may have lost a decision to Yair Rodriguez in his last match, but one thing is for sure, no one was wondering “who the fook” he was when it was over. If anything, fans can expect another “Fight of the Night” contender out of this match against Kattar. Both are coming off of losses so they both are likely hungry for a win.
4Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
This is a rematch that had Price on the losing end when Luque submitted him back in 2017. In MMA, time spent training and fighting can help fighters evolve immensely and with the Luque coming off a loss last fall at UFC 244 and Price coming off a spectacular KO over James Vick, this one should make for an interesting sequel to their last bout.
5Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
Originally scheduled for earlier in April, these two ladies are likely itching to face one another. The bout is set for UFC 249 and Esparza is on a two-fight win streak whereas Waterson is coming off of a recent loss to Joanna Jędrzejczyk. Coincidentally, both women have lost to Jędrzejczyk but Esparza has come a long way since then. It should be interesting to see how this one turns out.
The card is really stacked so there are likely more standout fights than the ones listed that can draw fans in. Did we leave anyone out?