5 Fights To Watch At UFC 249

This is the second attempt at bringing UFC 249 to fight fans. This time, the event is scheduled to be held in Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville. If nothing else keeps this one from happening, the entire card is stacked with plenty of matches to make fight fans want to watch.

It goes without question that Tony Ferguson versus Justin Gaethje along with the co-main event between Henry Cejudo and Dominick Cruz are “must-see” bouts. However, there are some other bouts that might be of interest in this comeback card for the UFC. Here are five fights to watch for UFC 249.