5 Fights To Watch At UFC 250

5 Evan Dunham (18-8-1) vs. Herbert Burns (10-2)

With his brother picking up a win at the UFC Apex last weekend, fans may as well get to know Herbert Burns, brother of newly minted number one welterweight Gilbert. The featherweight Burns fought his way into the UFC on Dana White’s Contender Series and is riding a four-fight win streak. Dunham has two losses in a row and likely wants to break that streak which should make for a good fight.

Any bout could be the “Fight of the Night” and the highlight of UFC 250 so if there are any missing, let us know.

What fights are you looking forward to at UFC 250?