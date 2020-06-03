5 Fights To Watch At UFC 250

UFC 250 will be the first pay-per-view event taking place at the UFC Apex due to the current situation with the pandemic. The fight card might not be what the average fan considers “stacked,” but history has shown the cards going under the radar usually are the most talked about once the event happens. With that being said, here are five fights to keep an eye on at UFC 250.
1Amanda Nunes (19-4) vs. Felicia Spencer (8-1)
Current featherweight champion Nunes versus Spencer is the main event so it goes without saying that this title fight is worth watching. However, Spencer may be going under the radar to the casual fan of MMA and the UFC as she is a former Invicta FC featherweight champion and her first loss was to Cris Cyborg by decision. Spencer is a legitimate threat to any of the women at featherweight.
2Aljamain Sterling (18-3) vs. Cory Sandhagen (12-1)
Sterling seems to be fighting an uphill battle at bantamweight both in and out of the cage. With the current title vacant, it likely only motivates the entire division to catch the eyes of the decision-makers in the UFC. Sandhagen, like Sterling and other top-ranked bantamweights, will likely try to make a statement in any fight they get.
3Alex Caceres (15-12-1) vs. Chase Hooper (9-0)
Hooper is fun to watch on social media but he seems to be equally as fun to watch in the cage. Caceres can say the same as he has been dubbed “Bruce Leeroy” as a nod to 1985’s The Last Dragon. Regardless of who wins, there will likely be some fun to be had watching these two characters compete.
4Cody Stamann (18-2-1) vs. Brian Kelleher (21-10)
Kelleher just won a “Fight of the Night” bonus a few weeks ago in Jacksonville and with the logistics of matchmaking at the mercy of a pandemic, it looks like the UFC has no problem booking an injury-free Kelleher against Stamann. Stamann fought Song Yadong to a draw last December so he is likely looking to get a definitive win at UFC 250.
5Evan Dunham (18-8-1) vs. Herbert Burns (10-2)
With his brother picking up a win at the UFC Apex last weekend, fans may as well get to know Herbert Burns, brother of newly minted number one welterweight Gilbert. The featherweight Burns fought his way into the UFC on Dana White’s Contender Series and is riding a four-fight win streak. Dunham has two losses in a row and likely wants to break that streak which should make for a good fight.
Any bout could be the “Fight of the Night” and the highlight of UFC 250 so if there are any missing, let us know.
What fights are you looking forward to at UFC 250?