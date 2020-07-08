5 Fights To Watch For UFC 251 Other Than The Title Bouts

5 Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo

In the current landscape of the UFC and the matchmaking they have done during the pandemic, the opportunity seems to be there for anyone. This bantamweight division match up could put the winner in a highly marketable position. Rosa is coming off of a win from last year and has been trying to keep up the momentum. Melo is coming off of two losses and a third might be it for her in the UFC. It should make for a good fight.

This is a pretty well-stacked card and there is likely a fight or two we left out. What fight are you most looking forward to for UFC 251?