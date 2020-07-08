5 Fights To Watch For UFC 251 Other Than The Title Bouts

UFC 251 already has three title fights scheduled so it goes without saying those are the ones to watch. However, with this being the first “Fight Island” event UFC 251 has a lot of fights to watch. Aside from the titles on the line, these are five fights to keep an eye on.
1Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas
This is a rematch and one that Namajunas likely wants to get to. Namajunas lost her title to Andrade at UFC 237 in a fight she was otherwise winning. Andrade, lost her first title defense to current champion Weili Zhang so the winner here will likely be the next in line for Zhang.
2Amanda Ribas vs. Paige VanZant
VanZant has been battling her arm injury for a while so it will be nice to see her return. It could also be her last fight in the UFC, but Ribas could make for a tough fight for someone coming off of a layoff. Ribas is also riding a four-fight win streak and with her grappling pedigree, she might be attacking the newly recovered limb of VanZant.
3Volkan Oezdemir vs. Jiří Procházka
Oezdemir versus Procházka should be talked about more. Afterall, Procházka is the former RIZIN light heavyweight champion and Oezdemir being ranked number seven in the UFC 205-pound rankings makes this an interesting fight for the division. It also could produce an interesting finish, or at least a “Fight of the Night” nod.
4Makwan Amirkhani vs. Danny Henry
This fight might seem odd, but when both fighters are coming off of losses like Amirkhani and Henry are, it only means both men could possibly be looking to win in a spectacular fashion. While they each are only coming off one loss to very game opponents, it’s never a good idea to get too many in a row.
5Karol Rosa vs. Vanessa Melo
In the current landscape of the UFC and the matchmaking they have done during the pandemic, the opportunity seems to be there for anyone. This bantamweight division match up could put the winner in a highly marketable position. Rosa is coming off of a win from last year and has been trying to keep up the momentum. Melo is coming off of two losses and a third might be it for her in the UFC. It should make for a good fight.
This is a pretty well-stacked card and there is likely a fight or two we left out. What fight are you most looking forward to for UFC 251?